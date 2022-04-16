Women’s FA Cup photo essay – road to Wembley, quarter-final: Manchester City v Everton

We are following the journey from the first round proper to the final and before the semi-finals, we bring you photographer Jessica Hornby’s visit to the Manchester City Academy Stadium where three-time winners Manchester City took on Everton





Having beaten neighbours Manchester United in the previous round, and arch-rivals Chelsea in the League Cup final earlier in the month, it was Everton who now stood in the way of Manchester City’s bid to complete a domestic cup double. The Merseyside team were looking to salvage something from a pretty disastrous season in which two managers have already come and gone – and they were also out for revenge for their extra-time Cup final defeat by City two seasons ago.

Interactive

A Manchester City merchandise stall set up inside the Manchester City Academy Stadium.

We should hopefully see a blue win. Hopefully it will be a 2-0 win for them Paul – matchday steward and Manchester City fan

I believe in the team and I believe we can go all the way to the final at Wembley Charlotte – Manchester City fan

Interactive

Interactive

Face painter Keeley Brown (top left) and a colleague at work. Injured club captain Steph Houghton makes her way to her seat before kick-off (above left). Houghton has been out of action since January after she aggravated the achilles injury that she sustained in September. Manchester City’s captain Ellen White (right) leads the pre-match handshake.

Eager to make home advantage count, City came flying out of the blocks with Lucy Bronze (below) going close on a number of occasions. The home side had the lion’s share of possession and opportunities in the first half which meant Everton’s captain Izzy Christiansen, seen clearing the ball below, was kept busy as the visitors struggled throughout to build any sort of momentum against an impressive City side.

Lauren Hemp (above, fourth right) celebrates with teammates in the 35th minute after sweeping the ball home from close range before adding a superb second with a magnificent backheel flick early in the second half (below). Hemp’s double meant that she had scored 14 goals in 29 appearances this season, and edged above Caroline Weir in the club’s scoring charts with 37 in total.

Story continues

Interactive

Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldahl (above left) races Everton’s Gabrielle George to win the ball. Just after the hour mark Caroline Weir (below) surged forward before firing home City’s third from 25 yards out for her sixth goal in as many games. It was her 12th in 26 appearances this season.

Manchester City’s captain Ellen White (above) sealed the rout as she tapped in a cross during injury-time. The 4-0 victory meant City reached the last four for the eighth consecutive season.

Filippa Angeldahl poses for a photo with a young fan after their victory and a City fan has their shirt signed by Georgia Stanway (below).

We’ve done it before [win the FA Cup] and we can do it again. We turn up at the big matches. Louise – Manchester City fan

The draw gave Manchester City another away tie, their third in the four so far in this year’s competition, as they travel to Chigwell to take on West Ham in the semi-finals.

