Is the Women’s FA Cup final on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City

The Women’s FA Cup final will see Chelsea and Manchester City go head to head in a meeting of two in-form teams at Wembley today.

Chelsea finished the season as Women’s Super League champions for the third year in a row while City have also won silverware after beating the Blues in March’s League Cup final.

Emma Hayes’ side have been victorious at Wembley already this season after a 3-0 over rivals Arsenal in December sealed last season’s delayed FA Cup final. Manchester City won the previous two before that, and you have to go back to 2016 for the last time a team other than Chelsea or City won the FA Cup.

The teams both come into the match on the back of lengthy winning runs, with City winning 13 in a row and and Chelsea on a 11-match streak. The last time both teams lost was also to each other, so what could a record-breaking Women’s FA Cup final crowd at Wembley will be treated to the top two teams in the land.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the Women’s FA Cup final?

The match will kick-off at 2:30 pm BST on Sunday 15 May at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 1:50 pm. The match will also be shown on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Team news

Chelsea have a fully fit squad, which includes Fran Kirby after the England international was declared available by Emma Hayes. It should be too soon for her to start, though, but she could make the bench. Melanie Leupolz has been unavailable since announcing her pregnancy in March. Hayes will have to decide whether to play a back three or back four, which could hinge on whether she wants Erin Cuthbert to line up opposite Lauren Hemp, and the subsequent midfield options remaining to her.

Manchester City’s injury list has lightened in recent weeks but they remain without captain Steph Houghton. Esme Morgan is also out while Vicky Losada and Jess Park are doubts. Manager Gareth Taylor will have to decide whether to start Ellen White or Bunny Shaw up front, with Hemp and Chloe Kelly either side.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Berger; Carter, Bright, Eriksson, Andersson; Ingle, Cuthbert, Ji; England, Kerr, Reiten

Manchester City: Roebuck; Bronze, Kennedy, Greenwood, Stokes; Walsh, Stanway, Weir; Kelly, White, Hemp

Odds

Chelsea: 19/20

Draw: 5/2

Manchester City: 13/5

Prediction

This is incredibly close to call, given how relentless both teams have been in recent weeks. Chelsea are champions for a reason and have the ultimate big-game player in Sam Kerr but City’s run since February has shown they would have challenged had it not been for their poor start. They may have the match winner in Lauren Hemp. Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City