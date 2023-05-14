Is the Women’s FA Cup final on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United meet in the Women’s FA Cup final (Getty Images)

Wembley is sold out as Chelsea and Manchester United meet in the Women’s FA Cup final.

A record crowd for any women’s club in England is expected as the WSL’s top two meet with silverware on the line.

For Marc Skinner’s Manchester United, who lead the league, this is an FA Cup final debut as the club target a first major trophy.

For Chelsea, conversely, this is familiar ground, with the four-time winners bidding to win this crown for a third successive year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Women’s FA Cup final?

Chelsea vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 2.30pm BST on Sunday 14 May at Wembley Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the FA Cup final live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.50pm BST. The match will also be available to watch

Team news

The unfortunate Fran Kirby will miss the remainder of the season after yet more injury problems, but Sam Kerr was fit enough to make the bench against Leicester and should be in contention. Pernille Harder showed she was back to full match sharpness with a brace in that midweek encounter.

Manchester United are without Maria Thorisdottir, like Kirby ruled out for the rest of the season. Lisa Naalsund has been back in training this week, while Katie Zelem is back to skipper the side after missing last weekend’s win over Tottenham due to suspension.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Berger; Perisset, Carter, Eriksson; Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten; James, Kerr, Harder.

Manchester United XI: Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Parris, Toone, Galton; Russo.

Odds

Chelsea win 21/20

Draw (after 90 minutes) 5/2

Manchester United win 23/10

Prediction

Chelsea narrowly take victory. Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United