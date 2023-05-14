Women’s FA Cup final LIVE: Chelsea vs Manchester United result and reaction as Sam Kerr scores winning goal

Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to claim a third straight Women’s FA Cup title in front of a record crowd at Wembley, as Sam Kerr’s strike again proved to be the difference.

Kerr, who also scored the winner in last season’s final, turned in substitute Pernille Harder’s fine cross in the 68th minute to decide a tight game in front of 77,390 fans - the highest attendance for a domestic women’s match in England. “We didn’t have a great game today, but it’s the sign of a great team that we pushed on,” Kerr said.

United dominated possession and created numerous opportunities in the first half, but could not find a breakthrough as Chelsea struggled to match the WSL leaders. Leah Galton had a goal ruled out in the first minute for offside, while both goalkeepers, Ann-Katrin Berger and Mary Earps, made excellent saves as the teams went into the break level.

United were quickly made to rue their wasted chances after the restart, as Chelsea grew into the game and broke the deadlock through Kerr. The goal took the wind out of United’s sails and Chelsea were able to contain them as they held on to lift the trophy for a fifth time.

Relive the action from Wembley as Chelsea beat Manchester United to win the FA Cup.

67’ - GOAL! Kerr hammers home at the back post from Harder’s precise cross (CHE 1-0 MNU)

1’ - NO GOAL! Galton scores after just 20 seconds but the goal is ruled out for offisde (CHE 0-0 MNU)

16:41

Player of the match and winning goalscorer Sam Kerr has been giving her thoughts on Chelsea’s victory:

“It’s the sign of a great team. We didn’t have best game but it’s the sign of a great team when you push through. Everyone did their part, stuck at it and got the win.

“The team did amazingly, I’d be lying if I said it was all me - I’m just blessed to be the No 9 in this team, an amazing team.

[on the backflip celebration]: “A lot of people were asking me for it. I texted people saying back-flip incoming, so I felt it today!”

16:37

What a performance by Chelsea and the relentless winning machine that Emma Hayes has created rolls on. Sam Kerr - perhaps the best player in the world - made the difference again with her goal, for a third FA Cup final in a row.

16:28

FULL-TIME! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United

And that’s it! CHELSEA WIN THE FA CUP FOR A THIRD YEAR IN A ROW. Sam Kerr’s goal made the difference.

16:27

CHANCE! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 90+6 mins

Corner cleared but a throw-in for United. Ball into the box and it’s a mad scramble! Berger fumbles the ball, Galton is there and she shoots but there are too many bodies and it’s blocked. That should be that!

16:26

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 90+5 mins

A corner for United. Goalkeeper Mary Earps is up for it!

16:25

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 90+4 mins

Into the final two minutes, can United fashion one last chance?

16:21

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 90 mins

Six minute of injury time. Can Man United conjure some late drama and send us to extra-time?

16:15

CHANCE! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 84 mins

That was close to 1-1 and perhaps it should have been. Superb work down the right by Batlle to skip past the defender and square the ball. Russo couldn’t connect properly and Williams then scuffed her follow-up to see it blocked.

Nervy moments for Chelsea.

16:12

MISS! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 81 mins

That should have been game, set and match Chelsea. A glaring miss by Sophie Ingle as she inexplicably blazes over from eight yards out. It was great work by Kerr to set her up but Ingle failed to keep her composure. Man Utd survive for now.

16:10

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 78 mins

United desperately looking for a spark to get themselves back into this FA Cup final. Two more subs as Blundell and Toone are taken off for Mannion and Garcia.

16:07

The official attendance has been announced. 77,390 fans at Wembley - a world record for a women’s domestic football match (beating Barcelona vs Real Madrid). What an effort!

(AFP via Getty Images)

16:03

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 72 mins

Another sub for Chelsea as Niamh Charles comes off, Jess Carter on. She’ll hope to help Chelsea see this game out from here. 18 minutes to go.

15:59

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United (Kerr 67’)

And there is the breakthrough. Sam Kerr scores for the third FA Cup final in a row!

Reiten slides a ball through for Harder on the right and it’s a brilliant ball arrowed to the back post where the onrushing Kerr hammers home from close range. Gorgeous play by Chelsea and they have the advantage.

15:57

CHANCE! Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 65 mins

The game is getting more open now. Harder slips in behind the United back line and is through one or one. Earps makes herself big as the striker heads wide and blocks with her leg as Harder tries to square the ball for a tap-in.

Immediate impact from the Dane though

15:52

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 60 mins

Bit of a surprise with Man United’s sub. Rachel Williams comes on for Nikita Parris, who has been one of United’s most dangerous players.

A bit of a shape change perhaps, with Toone coming out to the right and Williams slotting into the No 10 role.

15:50

SAVE! Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 58 mins

As if to prove that point, Harder immediately involved! Sam Kerr released down the left and she plays a sublime, precise ball across to Harder on the penalty spot. She takes a touch but the ball gets slightly stuck under her feet and can only shoot tamely at Earps.

A warning sign for United though

15:48

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 57 mins

Emma Hayes decides to change things up for Chelsea with a double sub. Pernille Harder and Sophie Ingle come on for Melanie Leupolz and Jessie Fleming.

Harder not exactly a bad player to bring off the bench with 30 minutes to go!

15:47

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 55 mins

Great ball across by the lively Parris, looking for Russo at the back post but Perisset reads it well and nips in front of her to head behind for the corner.

Turner wins the ball int he air from the set=piece once again but her header goes wide.

15:41

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 50 mins

United on top once again in the early going of the second half - a couple of shots on target b ut comfortable gathered by Berger.

15:37

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 46 mins

Back underway at Wembley. 45 minutes to go and then extra-time and potentially penalties if they’re needed.

Women’s FA Cup final 2023: Emma Hayes on record crowd at Wembley

15:26

Emma Hayes believes a Wembley sell-out for today’s Women’s FA Cup final is “the new norm” for women’s football.

Defending champions Chelsea are taking on Manchester United in front of 90,000 fans at the home of football - a record for a women’s domestic club match.

This season has seen many milestones hit in terms of attendances in the Women’s Super League, with teams capitalising on the interest created by England’s Euro 2021 victory last summer.

Chelsea boss Hayes is delighted to see her hopes coming to fruition, saying at a pre-match press conference: “Having a sold-out Wembley is just fantastic for the game. As a women’s football fan, it means everything to me. I’ve sat here for over 10 years pushing, probing and championing for this because I knew that this day wasn’t too far away.

“With the success of the Lionesses, I knew that there would be no excuses now and I think this is the new norm.

“I was disappointed the crowd wasn’t bigger last year. Then obviously the Lionesses winning (the Euros), I always knew there should be no excuse this year from anyone — clubs, all the stakeholders.

“This is the new norm so hopefully we are talking (next) about putting semi-finals at neutral venues next year and making that an even bigger event because that is the next evolution of the game.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

15:21

HALF-TIME! Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United

Man United have been by far the better side but it’s goalless at the break at Wembley. They scored through Leah Galton after 20 seconds but it was ruled out for offside.

Millie Turner had a couple of other chances and Galton flicked over the top from close-range, while at the other end, Lauren James’s header was tipped on to the post by Mary Earps.

All to play for after the break

(The FA via Getty Images)

15:18

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 45 min

A free-kick right on the edge of the box for Man Utd as Parris is brought down on the right-hand edge of the area. It’s millimetres away from being a penalty.

Chelsea survive the danger as Zelem’s cross finds Turner at the bakc post but her header is well over the top.

15:13

SAVE! Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 40 min

That’s the closest Chelsea have come. Lauren James’s header deflects off Millie Turner and sends Mary Earps scrambling across her goal.

The England No. 1 moves her feet well and a full-length dive claws the ball out of the corner, on to the post and away. A crucial save

15:08

CHANCE! Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 36 min

Another opportunity for United. Toone gets room on the right and her cross takes a slight deflection but Galton gets in front of her defender in the six-yard box to shoot goalwards.

Her flick is high and wide however. Opportunity missed for the Manchester side.

15:04

CHANCE! Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 32 mins

A great reaction save from Ann-Katrin Berger in the Chelsea goal!

United pump a free-kick high into the box, the second-phase ball falls for Millie Turner, who flicks the ball goalwards, it takes a deflection off a defender and wrong-foots Berger but she manages to change direction to claw the ball away. Superb reflexes

15:02

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 30 mins

Blundell has dealt well with James down Chelsea’s right so far. The United left-back has kept the dangerous winger quiet. Meanwhile, at the other end, Alessia Russo is dropping deeper to try and influence the game. There’s been a bit of a lull in the last five minutes.

14:59

A compelling opening 27 minutes at Wembley but still awaiting the first goal

(Action Images via Reuters)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(The FA via Getty Images)

(EPA)

14:54

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 23 mins

Sam Kerr hasn’t really been involved in the action so far but the Australian - who won Football Writers Player of the Year this week - shows her class with some lovely hold-up play on halfway. United defend well though and regain possession.

United are looking to counter with pace when they do win the ball back

14:48

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 18 mins

The electric Lauren James gets space down the right for the first time and twists inside and out Hannah Blundell. Blundell gives away a foul on the byline as she lunges in, although James was going down anyway.

Free-kick in a dangerous position but Mjelde’s header is a long way wide

14:45

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 14 mins

United still having most of the play and closing Chelsea down when not in possession. Another promising attack sees Toone cut inside from the left and the cleverly backheel to Parris.

She opens her hips and tries to curl a shot into the far corner but it’s straight at Berger, who gratefully clutches the ball. Lovely build-up again from the underdogs though.

14:40

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 8 mins

As underdogs, Man Utd probably need to take advantage of any spells where they’re on top. That’s been the case so far but they haven’t broken the deadlock yet.

Melanie Leupolz goes down for Chelsea and the physio runs on but the German seems ok to continue after some treatment

14:37

Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 5 min

United are having the best of this game so far and Parris is again involved with more neat build-up play before the ball is whipped into the box from the left. It’s an unconvincing punch from Berger but cannons off a United player for a goal-kick.

14:33

NO GOAL! Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United - 1 min

OH WOW! What a start to the match.

After just 20 seconds, Manchester United have the ball in the net as Ella Toone finds Leah Galton in the box and she finishes clinically. However it’s ruled out for offside. Toone was marginally offside when Alessia Russo turned the ball round the corner to her.

A let-off for Chelsea but what a dramatic start!

14:29

Only a couple of minutes until kick-off now. Here’s a reminder of the teams.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Charles; Leupolz, Cuthbert, Fleming; James, Kerr, Reiten.

Manchester United XI: Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Parris, Toone, Galton; Russo

14:25

Both teams walk on to the Wembley pitch to a deafening roar. Playing in front of 92,000 fans will do that!

Prince William meets both teams, shaking the hands of each player and a couple of the mascots. National anthem upcoming

14:24

The incredible and long-overdue growth of women’s sport in the UK has been one of the most heartwarming things to see over the past few years. A sold-out Wembley for the FA Cup final today is another milestone.

Fans have been gearing up for the game in the glorious London sunshine all day.

(Getty Images)

(Action Images via Reuters)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(EPA)

14:20

Of course Sam Kerr starts - after scoring in five consecutive cup finals for Chelsea, including four goals in her past two appearances at Wembley - the Australian international is once again the player to watch today.

(The FA via Getty Images)

14:14

It is very warm and very busy at Wembley today - a huge occasion with the first ever sell-out for the Women’s FA Cup final.

(Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

Women’s FA Cup final 2023: How ‘Fergie time’ inspired Manchester United

14:02

Manchester United have developed a taste for late goals this season. “‘Fergie time’ is what we used to call that,” Katie Zelem laughs. November’s 3-2 win against Arsenal at the Emirates was the “turning point”, after an 87th-minute equaliser from Turner and a 91st-minute winner from Alessia Russo.

It showed United that they could take the next step. “When we play against Arsenal it feels like we have a psychological edge over them now,” Zelem states. “It’s about taking that mentality into Chelsea.”

For Chelsea, the challenge will be in how they rise to United’s motivation. “They are a team who are hungry – when you haven’t won anything you’ve got a certain hunger and desire to get there,” Cuthbert says. “We need to match that as a bare minimum if we want to compete and win this battle.”

Chelsea will also have the experience of the occasion, while the danger for United is they fail to turn up in the way teams often do after ending a long wait for a major final. “It’s the mentality of who turns up on the day,” says Cuthbert. “Who shows up and is present, and who doesn’t let the game get to them.”

13:48

Chelsea are coming for Manchester United. They have been for most of the season, after all. In the Women’s Super League it has been United who have set the pace at the top, with defending champions Chelsea in pursuit, inching closer as the games in hand have ticked down. Chelsea have won both encounters between the sides this campaign, and if they win their next three league fixtures the title will be theirs once again. United, despite enjoying a year of considerable progress, would be powerless to stop it.

But at Wembley on Sunday, as Manchester United face Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup final, Marc Skinner’s side will be in control of their own fate. They will meet on equal footing, with one half of a sold-out Wembley bathed in red, the other soaked in blue, on what is another historic occasion in the women’s game this season. An attendance of almost 90,000 will smash the record for a women’s club match in England and set the stage for United’s first Women’s FA Cup final, five years on from the team’s rebirth in 2018.

This season has seen United take an important step forward – yet the presence of Chelsea in the final is a daunting reminder of how far there is still to go. While United aim to win a first major trophy, Chelsea are going for their third FA Cup in a row under Emma Hayes, as well as a fourth consecutive WSL crown. The title race is unfamiliar ground for United but Chelsea have been here before; last season brought the double, the year before a treble. Now a double beckons once again.

Women’s FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Manchester United team news

13:40

So, we now know the line-ups for today’s game.

Sam Kerr proved her fitness from the bench against Leicester in midweek and the PFA Player of the Year starts up top for Chelsea today in what is a huge boost to their chances. Pernille Harder is only among the subs, however.

Katie Zelem is back to skipper Manchester United after missing last weekend’s win over Tottenham due to suspension, while the rest of the United team is largely as expected.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Charles; Leupolz, Cuthbert, Fleming; James, Kerr, Reiten.

Manchester United XI: Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Parris, Toone, Galton; Russo

13:35

🔴 Red. Ready. Raring to go! 🔴



📋 Presenting your United #WomensFACup final line-up — let's go, girls! 👊#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 14, 2023

13:15

The unfortunate Fran Kirby will miss the remainder of the season after yet more injury problems, but Sam Kerr was fit enough to make the bench against Leicester and should be in contention. Pernille Harder showed she was back to full match sharpness with a brace in that midweek encounter.

Manchester United are without Maria Thorisdottir, like Kirby ruled out for the rest of the season. Lisa Naalsund has been back in training this week, while Katie Zelem is back to skipper the side after missing last weekend’s win over Tottenham due to suspension.

Today’s line-ups should be announced in the next 15 minutes or so.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Berger; Perisset, Carter, Eriksson; Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten; James, Kerr, Harder.

Manchester United XI: Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Parris, Toone, Galton; Russo.

13:01

Now Chelsea must go again, and against a United team under Marc Skinner who are hungry to lift the club’s first major title. For Chelsea, having the right attitude to match United’s on their historic occasion will be as important as their tactical plans. The holders have a target on their backs.

“It’s our job to prove we are still at the top,” says Erin Cuthbert. “Trying to remain there is probably the hardest thing. It requires you to adapt and change the way you play a little bit – because everyone starts to figure you out. It’s hard and requires a lot of training and mental toughness.”

(Getty Images)

Women’s FA Cup final 2023: How Erin Cuthbert drives Chelsea

12:46

Hilariously, the certainty came amid the confusion. “What age am I?” Erin Cuthbert asks, turning to Chelsea’s baffled media officer. “Get it on Wikipedia. I actually don’t know.” After a quick check, the answer turned out to be 24. “Aye,” Cuthbert accepted. “I turn 25 this year, in a couple of months.” So, as the question before put, are you coming into your prime? The reply was quick and decisive. “No. I haven’t yet,” Cuthbert says. “I know there’s more to give.”

Yet open up Chelsea’s trophy-winning machine under Emma Hayes and at its heart you will likely find the Scotland international, whirring away along with the cogs and gears and various parts. After last season’s FA Cup final win against Manchester City, Hayes declared her wish to have a squad of twenty Erin Cuthberts. The versatile midfielder had been awarded player of the match at Wembley, as much for her relentless drive to push Chelsea on in extra time than her strike to light up the final.

“What a moment that was,” Cuthbert grins, and what a goal it was too, “especially when it comes down off the crossbar.”

12:29

Football runs in Katie Zelem’s blood. The Manchester native started playing on boys’ teams with Failsworth Dynamos before she was scouted by Manchester United aged eight, and she remained in their youth system before joining Liverpool in 2013 – five years before United would form their current women’s side.

A spell at Juventus followed before Zelem returned to her girlhood club, where her 11 goals from 23 appearances helped earn United promotion to the WSL in their debut season.

Four years later her side remain on course for double silverware, with Chelsea – four points back in the WSL but with two games in hand – their main challengers in both competitions. A maiden Women’s Champions League berth is also tantalisingly close after three consecutive fourth-placed finishes.

Zelem, who at eight was a men’s Champions League flagbearer at Old Trafford, said: “Whenever anybody asks me, Manchester United always lives firmly in my heart and captaining Manchester United, making my United debut and certainly this moment will be up there with my highlights.

12:11

Manchester United captain Katie Zelem is keenly aware both club and family bragging rights will be on the line when she leads out her side at Wembley for Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup final.

The midfielder’s Women’s Super League-leading Red Devils will look to unseat FA Cup holders Chelsea and claim a first major domestic trophy when they meet at the home of English football, which has sold out for the first time in the competition’s history.

It was at the old Wembley where, 34 years ago, Zelem’s dad Alan likes to remind his daughter he was between the posts for Macclesfield when they lost 1-0 to Telford in the FA Trophy final – a milestone the 27-year-old hopes to overtake with a win this weekend.

“He tells me this all the time. That was my dad’s career highlight for sure,” said Zelem. “If you ever get the chance to meet him I’m sure he’ll tell you he played at Wembley in a cup final and unfortunately they got beat. So hopefully it will be a different outcome for us.

“But as soon as we made it to Wembley he texts me saying, ‘you’re always copying me’. Hopefully I’ll be able to dig out a photo of him there and me there.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

11:51

League top goalscorer for the past two seasons, Sam Kerr has scored in five consecutive cup finals for Chelsea: a hat-trick in their 2021 League Cup Final victory, a brace to help win both the 2021 and 2022 Women’s FA Cup Finals and the only goal for Chelsea in successive League Cup Final defeats, to Manchester City in 2022 and Arsenal earlier this year.

Ahead of what is the first women’s FA Cup final to sell out Wembley, Kerr said: “I play this game to score goals and I love the pressure, I love the big games, I love being able to have a moment in the palm of your hands and be able to do something great.

“So I get excited about these games. People are still talking about that Man United last game of the season, and for me that was so exciting. I think it’s exciting when there’s another moment like that on the horizon.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

11:31

Chelsea and Manchester United are vying with each other to win the league and FA Cup double, something Chelsea have done for the past two seasons (including as part of a treble in 2020/21). Chelsea sealed the 2021/22 title with a dramatic comeback victory over Manchester United on the last day of the season to become the first team to win the WSL three times in a row.

The title is in Chelsea’s hands this season. They are a point behind Manchester United, but have a game in hand. If the Blues win their three remaining fixtures - West Ham, Arsenal and Reading on the final day - they will be champions. The Arsenal game is the toughest, but Manchester United also have a tricky test against Manchester City next weekend.

(Getty Images)

11:17

This is the first Women’s FA Cup Final to be contested between these two teams. Manchester United have never previously reached a major final while Chelsea have played in ten major finals, lifting the FA Cup four times and the League Cup twice.

Chelsea have appeared in six Women’s FA Cup Finals including five of the eight finals that have been played at Wembley. They also won the first Community Shield to be held at Wembley with a 2-0 victory over Manchester City behind closed doors in August 2020.

A Manchester United women’s team has played at Wembley on two previous occasions. In the decade prior to becoming fully part of the official club set-up, the then regional league team played Oldham Athletic in April 1994 before the men’s teams faced off in an FA Cup semi-final and then, in August 1996, beat Newcastle in the build-up to a Charity Shield match featuring their respective men’s teams.

Reigning WSL champions Chelsea are appearing in their sixth successive domestic final having played in every League and FA Cup Final since March 2021, winning three out of five matches but losing their most recent League Cup Final to Arsenal in March.

11:02

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner looks ahead to the club’s debut in the women’s FA Cup final, just five years after resurrecting their women’s programme:

“We’re maybe slightly ahead but nothing we’re not planning for. If it moves ahead then that’s brilliant but I want it to be sustained.

“That is my plan over the summer with our recruitment and how we go; it’s about making it sustainable so we’re not just a flash in the pan. That’s something I won’t accept for us.

“I’m really happy with our progression because you can see it in the performances and the statistics. Being at Manchester United though, we want to win.

“We are putting in the foundations for that. That’s where the pride comes from.”

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner believes his side are closing the gap on champions Chelsea

10:48

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes on her team selection: “We’re in good shape and we’re looking healthy. Everyone who knows me knows that I don’t just pick a team of 11 players, it’s about a squad and we like to mix things up in training throughout the week.

“We believe in developing players and developing those combinations, and it’s fair to say the entire squad is at their best level, they’re all prepared, and, for that reason, it’s going to be difficult to pick a team.”

10:38

Emma Hayes believes a Wembley sell-out for Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup final is “the new norm”.

Defending champions Chelsea will take on Manchester United in front of an expected 90,000-strong crowd - a record for a women’s domestic club match.

This season has seen many milestones hit in terms of attendances in the Women’s Super League, with teams capitalising on the interest created by England’s European Championship victory.

Hayes is delighted to see her hopes coming to fruition, saying at a pre-match press conference: “Having a sold-out Wembley is just fantastic for the game.

“As a women’s football fan, it means everything to me. I’ve sat here for over 10 years pushing, probing and championing for this because I knew that this day wasn’t too far away.

“With the success of the Lionesses, I knew that there would be no excuses now and I think this is the new norm.”

(PA Wire)

10:35

Chelsea win 21/20

Draw (after 90 minutes) 5/2

Manchester United win 23/10

Prediction

Chelsea narrowly take victory. Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United

10:33

Chelsea XI: Berger; Perisset, Carter, Eriksson; Charles, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten; James, Kerr, Harder.

Manchester United XI: Earps; Batlle, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Parris, Toone, Galton; Russo.

10:32

The unfortunate Fran Kirby will miss the remainder of the season after yet more injury problems, but Sam Kerr was fit enough to make the bench against Leicester and should be in contention. Pernille Harder showed she was back to full match sharpness with a brace in that midweek encounter.

Manchester United are without Maria Thorisdottir, like Kirby ruled out for the rest of the season. Lisa Naalsund has been back in training this week, while Katie Zelem is back to skipper the side after missing last weekend’s win over Tottenham due to suspension.

10:31

When is the Women’s FA Cup final?

Chelsea vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 2.30pm BST on Sunday 14 May at Wembley Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the FA Cup final live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.50pm BST. The match will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Good morning

10:30

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Women’s FA Cup final as Chelsea face Manchester United at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

We will bring you live build-up to what is set to be a historic occasion - it’s the first time in the competition’s history that all tickets have been sold for the showpiece match, and a crowd of almost 90,000 will be in attendance.

Serial trophy winners Chelsea are aiming to lift the FA Cup for the third straight year under Emma Hayes, while Marc Skinner’s up-and-coming United side are playing in their first Women’s FA Cup final - five years on from the team being launched in 2018.

Both teams are competing to win the double this season, with United leading defending champions Chelsea by a point in the Women’s Super League - although the Blues have a game in hand.