Women’s FA Cup final LIVE: Chelsea vs Manchester United team news and latest updates from sold-out Wembley
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup final at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.
It’s the first time in the competition’s history that all tickets have been sold for the showpiece occasion, and a crowd of almost 90,000 will be in attendance as Chelsea and Manchester United battle for the FA Cup - a record for a women’s club match in England.
Serial trophy winners Chelsea are aiming to lift the FA Cup for the third straight year under Emma Hayes, while Marc Skinner’s up-and-coming United side are playing in their first Women’s FA Cup final - five years on from the team being launched in 2018.
Both teams are competing to win the double this season, with United leading defending champions Chelsea by a point in the Women’s Super League - although the Blues have a game in hand.
Follow live updates from Wembley as Chelsea and Manchester United play for the FA Cup.
