Women 'examined internally' after newborn baby found at Qatar's Doha airport

Australia's government has registered "serious concerns" with Qatar over reports that women were ordered off a plane, strip-searched.

Officials at Hamad International Airport in Doha are said to have subjected the passengers to an internal examination after a premature newborn baby was found in a bathroom.

The women complained they were told to take off all their clothes so a doctor could check whether they had given birth recently.

Channel Seven, which first reported the incident, said that 13 Australians were among the women who were forced to undergo medical examinations in an ambulance on the tarmac.

Dr Wolfgang Babeck, who was on board Flight QR908 from Doha to Sydney on 2 October, told Guardian Australia that the women "were discussing what had happened and saying that it was unacceptable and disgusting."

He said the women told him they were taken to a female doctor and “basically strip searched".

Dr Babeck added that they "had to take everything downwards off, all their clothes, even their underwear. And then the doctor would try to feel in the uterus and stomach area or lower abdomen to see whether they may have given birth recently. Someone had been told that a baby had been found in the toilet and they were trying to find out who the mother was.”

The women are believed to have complained about the incident while completing their mandatory quarantine on their return to Australia.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement that the government was "aware of concerning reports regarding the treatment of female passengers, including Australian citizens, at Doha (Hamad) airport in Qatar.

"We have formally registered our serious concerns regarding the incident with Qatari authorities and have been assured that detailed and transparent information on the event will be provided soon."

Samantha Klintworth, the director of Amnesty International Australia, described the incident as "distressing and disturbing and it is a gross violation of these women’s human rights".

"There needs to be a thorough and independent investigation and all of those involved need to be held to account," she told Channel Seven.

Hamad International Airport and Qatar’s government have been approached for comment.

