England drawn against France in qualifying as road to Euro 2025 begins
England will take on France, Sweden and Republic of Ireland in a competitive Group A3 as they begin the journey to defend their European crown with qualifying for Euro 2025.
France lost the Nations League final to Spain last month but qualified for this year’s Olympics and are ranked No 3 in the world, with England at four and Sweden five. England thrashed Sweden in the semi-finals on their way to winning Euro 2022.
World champions Spain will take on Denmark, Belgium and Czech Republic in Group A2, while eight-time European champions Germany face neighbours Austria and Poland as well as Iceland in Group A4.
Scotland will meet Serbia, Slovakia and Israel in B2, Northern Ireland will take on Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Malta in Group B3, while Wales face Croatia, Ukraine and Kosovo in Group B4.
The qualifying format sees the 16 top nations, ranked by their performance in the 2023-24 Uefa Nations League, enter into League A and split into four groups of four. The next 16 nations form League B and the final 19 teams make up League C.
The top two sides from each League A group will automatically qualify for Euro 2025, with the remaining seven places at the tournament determined via a play-off round contested by the best-ranked sides who have not automatically qualified.
The fixtures will be played between April and July in a standard home and away round-robin format.
Euro 2025 qualifying draw
Group A1
Netherlands
Italy
Norway
Finland
Group A2
Spain
Denmark
Belgium
Czech Republic
Group A3
France
England
Sweden
Republic of Ireland
Group A4
Germany
Austria
Iceland
Poland
Group B1
Switzerland
Hungary
Turkey
Azerbaijan
Group B2
Scotland
Serbia
Slovakia
Israel
Group B3
Portugal
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Northern Ireland
Malta
Group B4
Wales
Croatia
Ukraine
Kosovo
Group C1
Belarus
Lithuania
Cyprus
Georgia
Group C2
Slovenia
Latvia
North Macedonia
Moldova
Group C3
Greece
Montenegro
Andorra
Faroe Islands
Group C4
Romania
Bulgaria
Kazakhstan
Armenia
Group C5
Albania
Estonia
Luxembourg