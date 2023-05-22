Women Entrepreneurs Week May 14-20

Women Entrepreneurs Week is May 14 to 20, a time to focus on the contributions women make to Saskatchewan's business community and our province's economic prosperity. Women Entrepreneurs Week recognizes dynamic female business leaders and their contributions to many sectors of our economy such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing, health services, finance, and technology, among many others. Advancing gender equality through the creation of economic activity has the potential to add $150-$420 billion in Canada by 2026. Women entrepreneurs are engines of economic growth and job creation, the Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said during Women Entrepreneurs Week in 2022.

"So many women have contributed their entrepreneurial vision to our province," Minister Ross said. "Their success has helped shape our economy and our future, and the number of women business owners keeps growing. Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan has been supporting women on this journey for many years and our government is proud to proclaim Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Week."

Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan (WESK) is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping women start, grow, and scale their businesses. WESK first opened its doors in 1995 and has members located all over the province in a variety of industries and stages of business. WESK is affiliated with the Women’s Enterprise Organizations of Canada (WEOC). WESK offers a wide range of services, and ultimately, look to connect like-minded professionals and empower female entrepreneurs of every age, stage in life, and culture. Regardless of the experience held by the potential entrepreneur, WESK will pair her with professionals to walk her through the process and get her started on her entrepreneurial journey. The member-based organization of 800+ members strives to empower women entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan and close the entrepreneurship gap. "Women entrepreneurs are a vital part of Saskatchewan's business landscape," Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Chief Executive Officer Miriam Johnson said. "By encouraging collaboration amongst all organizations interested in progressing women entrepreneurs, we can help close the gender gap and promote economic growth in our province."

To help women-led businesses and individuals in finding and supporting women entrepreneurs, WESK hosts a Saskatchewan women-owned business database that currently holds more than six hundred business listings. For more information or to register in the database, visit https://wesk.ca/women-owned-business-database.

The Scale Up for Entrepreneurs initiative is another avenue for women, and it provides eligible entrepreneurs with training, skills, and knowledge to grow their businesses. The target participants are women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs in under-represented groups, including Indigenous, visible minorities, youth, and persons experiencing disabilities who own wholly or have controlling interests in a business registered in Saskatchewan.

The other programs that are available for entrepreneurs in the province who are ready to take their business to the next step, do not have women as their primary focus. The SK Startup Institute identifies itself as a “one-stop-shop” for business building. Providing market research reports, business advising, and professional services and referrals are some of the things they offer to entrepreneurs regardless of gender. Innovation Saskatchewan's Saskatchewan Technology Startup Incentive encourages investment in early-stage technology startups via tax credits and it too is open to all entrepreneurs. Innovation Saskatchewan (IS) was established in 2009 as a government agency that provides recommendations and advice to the Saskatchewan Government regarding its strategic direction in the areas of research, development, science, and technology. Innovation Saskatchewan is also involved with the demonstration and the commercialization of new technologies and facilitates in the co-ordination of the province's innovation activities. Many women entrepreneurs do not qualify for government-developed support programs, both federal and provincial, because these programs are not geared toward micro-businesses (less than 20 employees) or solo entrepreneurs, those self-employed individuals who have an idea they want to develop, and these are the two main business models that women entrepreneurs typically follow.

The struggles for women entrepreneurs include gender biases when it comes to securing financing support for their businesses, having fewer opportunities for networking with like-minded businesspeople, a shortage of affordable childcare, as well a shortage of eldercare options impacts many women as this responsibility often falls on their shoulders. For women entrepreneurs in rural and remote areas, the challenges are greater yet due to lack of access to health care, lack of needed infrastructure, and unreliable internet. Despite $10-a-day childcare, the wait lists at licensed facilities and the extremely high costs associated with non-licensed facilities continue to be major roadblocks for women entrepreneurs.

Governments and lending institutions need to provide better access to financing whether it be through loans, venture capital, or angel investing, researchers who compiled the report The State of Women’s Entrepreneurship in Canada 2023, concluded Canada needs “to develop innovative models that meet the needs of women and increase accountability and transparency” and “even more fundamentally…reconsider the impact of investments in small businesses generally and women entrepreneur[s] in particular”.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder