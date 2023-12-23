Women with Double Uterus Gives Birth to Twin Girls: 'Our Miracle Babies Were Born'

Kelsey Hatcher and her husband Caleb welcomed daughters Roxi Layla and Rebel Laken on Dec. 19 and 20, respectively

13ABC via CNN Kelsey Hatcher and her husband Caleb.

Kelsey Hatcher, the Alabama woman who became pregnant in her two uteri, has welcomed her babies.

“Our miracle babies were born!” Kelsey (@doubleuhatchlings) shared in an Instagram post on Friday.

Originally due Christmas Day, the twin girls, Roxi Layla and Rebel Laken, were also born on two different days, Kelsey shared.

After a 39-week pregnancy, the twins “decided they were rare enough statistically that they should just go ahead and have their own birthdays too,” she wrote.

Roxi was born on Dec. 19 at 7:49 p.m., and “was joined by” her sister Rebel the following day at 6:09 a.m.

The twins were born at the UAB Women & Infants Center in Birmingham, Alabama, per the post.

“Our team at UAB was incredible and we couldn’t have had a better experience!” Kelsey wrote. “I can’t wait to share the entire birth story with you guys!”

The post also included a first look at the twins, who were photographed with not only Kelsey and her husband Caleb, but also the UAB staff that helped the couple welcome their baby girls.

Now home with their new additions, the couple — who is already parents to three children, ages 7, 4 and 2 — are going to take time to “bond, recover and enjoy the holidays,” Kelsey added.

Last month, during an interview with local NBC affiliate WVTM 13, the mom of five recalled the moment in the spring when she and Caleb learned she was carrying a baby in each of her uteri during her first ultrasound appointment.

“I said, 'Well, there's two of them in there.' And [my husband] said, 'You're lying.' I said, 'No, I’m not,'” said Kelsey, who was born with not only two uteri but also two cervixes.

A double uterus is a rare condition that is "present at birth" in some women, according to the Mayo Clinic. It occurs when the two small tubes that typically grow and join together to form the uterus as the fetus grows, instead "don't join completely" and "each one develops into a separate organ."

Though the uteri can sometimes share a cervix — the opening into the vagina — "in other cases, each uterus has its own cervix," per the Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Shweta Patel, an OB/GYN, also spoke with WVTM 13, telling the outlet that Kelsey's pregnancy situation is "very, very rare."

"OB/GYNs go their whole careers without seeing anything like this," she added.

UAB’s Dr. Richard Davis, who specializes in high-risk pregnancies, told the outlet that "maybe three per 1,000 women might" have a double cervix or double uteruses.

"And then the probability of you having a twin in each horn is really crazy,” he added.

And while they are “grateful” for the new additions to their family, Kelsey and Caleb told WVTM 13 that Roxi and Rebel are their last.

As Kelsey phrased it, “This will definitely be the end.”



