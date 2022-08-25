Women demand equality in US Open ball row

Paula Badosa of Spain in action against Coco Gauff of the USA during their match at the women's Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis - SHUTTERSTOCK

Top female tennis players have called out inequality in the tennis balls being used at the US Open, questioning why women are using lighter versions than their male counterparts.

World No 4 Paula Badosa posted an image of the two different balls to her Instagram, pointing out that the can for the Wilson regular duty balls that have been assigned to the women's event said they were "ideal for clay or indoor surfaces", despite the US Open being contested on outdoor hard courts.

Meanwhile the heavy duty version of the Wilson balls used by the men were advertised as being "ideal for hard-court surfaces".

The balls used by the women are around three grams lighter than those used by the men, making them marginally more difficult to control during ground strokes.

Though they work to the detriment of some players, these are the same balls Emma Raducanu powered to victory with through her precise, flat shot-making last year.

For Spain's Badosa, though, the trouble does not stop at the balls' lightweight quality, but also in the fact that they are not available outside of the United States, making sourcing them far more difficult too.

Her complaints followed world No 1 Iga Swiatek's last week, who called the balls "horrible" to play with.

Iga Swiatek has called the balls 'horrible' to play with - GETTY IMAGES

She said: "I think those balls are horrible, especially after three games of really hard playing, they are getting more and more light. At the end, you can’t even serve at 170kmh [105mph] because you know it’s going to fly like crazy.

"They are pretty bad. I know there are many players who complain, and many of them are top 10. We make more mistakes, for sure, so I don’t think that’s really nice to watch visually."

The US Open is currently the only major tournament using different balls for its women's draw. The decision was originally made in the 1980s, at the request of WTA players, but has continued in the decades since. When approached by Telegraph Sport, the United States Tennis Association said the decision had been made in collaboration with the players.

"The USTA works closely with the WTA and ATP Tour, their player councils and our brand partner on an annual basis to determine what type of balls they recommend playing with for the coming US Open," the statement read.

"These decisions are made months in advance in order to stock the nearly 100,000 competition balls used at the US Open every year. A number of factors are considered in these decisions, and the USTA will continue to follow the recommendations of the tours and their player councils to determine which balls are utilised during the US Open."

Analysis: Why are different balls used at the US Open and what is the impact?

This is not the first time the balls have caused controversy at the US Open. Ahead of her retirement earlier this year, former world No 1 Ash Barty's coach Craig Tyzzer said that she had no chance of winning the tournament - the only major missing from her trophy cabinet - on account of the balls not suiting her game.

"The US Open really needs to change the ball for the girls," he said in January. "The fact they still use a different ball for guys and girls, it’s a terrible ball for someone like Ash. The ball itself is so light... If they keep that ball the same, no one like Ash will win that tournament."

He added that Raducanu's shock rise to the title was no huge surprise to him, due to the impact the balls had on seasoned players like his charge Barty becoming more error-prone. "You see the result at the US Open, it was two players who, you go, ‘Wow, that was, two different players won that?’

"There’s no surprise when the ball is like it is. And I don’t know the reason why it’s the only tournament that has separate ball for the guys and girls. So if they don’t change the balls, she (Barty) won’t win the US Open."

Swiatek, who finds her topspin-heavy game becomes harder to control under these ball conditions, said that some of the women's players had lobbied to change things with WTA chief executive Steve Simon last year. Though they have been able to ensure that warm-up events ahead of the US Open consistently use the same ball, to aid preparations, changing the ball to mirror the men's heavier option has not yet been taken.

"We have really powerful games right now," she said. "It’s not like 10 years ago, except Serena [Williams] girls I think they player slower, right? Right now we play powerful, and we can’t loosen up our hands with these balls. I know many players who complain, and many of them are top 10."

'It doesn't make sense to use a different ball to the men'

Like Barty, Swiatek has never progressed past the fourth round at the US Open, despite her success on hard courts elsewhere. While she and other top-ranked players continue to vent their frustrations though, someone like Raducanu could capitalise from the conditions.

While the 19-year-old has looked underpowered against some of the heavy-hitters on tour over the past few months, she has enjoyed positive results with lighter balls in recent weeks, including beating two former top-ranked players in Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka.

Her intelligent point construction and placement was what saw her become champion at the US Open last year, and she could well thrive in New York again.

But the mere fact that the men are using different balls to the women, with no apparent all-round benefits, is a big point of contention for Judy Murray.

"I don’t think it makes sense for them to be using a different ball to the men. It doesn’t happen at any of the other majors," Murray, former British Fed Cup captain, told Telegraph Sport. "The bigger-hitting players are saying the lighter balls are tougher to control and therefore lead to more errors and that means there’s more potential for upsets because of that.

"If the fact that women from a physical strength point of view ought to use a lighter ball for injury prevention or whatever, then it would happen at all the tournaments. But it doesn't."