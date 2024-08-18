Women’s Cup champs! Kansas City Current defeats Atletico de Madrid to win 1st trophy

The Kansas City Current added some hardware to the trophy cabinet.

For the very first time.

A 1-0 victory over Atletico de Madrid on Saturday night gave the Current its first taste of tournament glory, winning The Women’s Cup 2024 at CPKC Stadium.

The Current scored early, a 13th-minute strike from Debinha, and that was enough for the first cup final victory in the club’s current iteration.

The Current won the ball back from Atletico Madrid while pressing high in the attacking third. Four consecutive one-touch passes between Vanessa DiBernardo, Debinha and Temwa Chawinga ended with Debinha wide open at the back post for a composed finish past goalkeeper Lola Gallardo.

Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha (99) celebrates after scoring a goal against Atletico De Madrid during The Women’s Cup final at CPKC Stadium on Aug. 17, 2024.

The Current had plenty of chances throughout the rest of the match, but couldn’t add any breathing room. The home club, however, didn’t need it.

KC was stout defensively, as just one shot tested goalkeeper AD Franch. The Current allowed only three shots the whole match.

INAC Kobe Lionessa took third place in The Women’s Cup, defeating Mamelodi Sundowns FC 2-0 earlier in the evening.

The Current returns to NWSL action next Sunday; the club travels to take on the Washington Spirit at 11 a.m.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.