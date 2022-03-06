Women of Crypto sells entire NFT collection on the first day

Women of Crypto
·5 min read

Founder Amy Matsushima announces all 8888 female avatars have been sold

LOS ANGELES, California, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women of Crypto (WOC) founder, Amy Matsushima, has announced that all 8888 female avatar non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have sold out on the first day of sale.

Women of Crypto is a first of its kind, 3D avatar NFT collection of 8888 women with 111 unique physical traits, characteristics, accessories, and backgrounds. All were sold on the day of release, February 3rd, 2022.

“On the day of the launch, we were getting 50,000 clicks a minute,” Matsushima said. “It actually crashed the website. Even so, they all sold, and we received a lot of positive feedback from public figures like Paris Hilton and Ja Rule.”

The successful launch of the NFT collection is just the start of a larger project. “Women of Crypto is an ongoing woman-led and female-empowering project that we’re building from the ground up. We’ve been fortunate enough to partner with two incredible charities, Crypto Chicks and Women Who Code,” Matsushima said. “We have already donated over $100,000 to both of these non-profit organizations.”

The charities mirror WOC’s mission to educate and empower women in the fields of business, cryptocurrencies, and related topics like NFTs.

“Our team has created a series of exclusive pre-filmed courses that give detailed explanations of everything from the fundamentals of blockchain technology to how NFTs work and the Metaverse. We also provide step-by-step blueprints on how someone can start their own successful NFT project. All these courses will be available to members via our private Discord channel,” Matsushima explained.

The primary aim of the Women in Crypto project is to consistently work toward empowering and educating underrepresented individuals in the crypto scene. In particular, Matsushima wants to bridge the gender gap.

“The world of crypto and NFTs is significantly dominated by men, and we want to change that. One of the main reasons behind the development of blockchain was to create a level playing field for all, and that just hasn’t happened. The project, our community, and our partners want to inspire more women to get involved in cryptocurrencies. Our collective effort is striving to improve inclusivity.

“The idea of the community surrounding Women of Crypto is to grow, learn, and connect. For example, HODLRs of the NFT get free access to our conventions, where they can network with other members and learn from experts in fields such as real estate, e-commerce, and investments. Our first event will be at the beginning of April 2022 in Los Angeles, and there will be many more.”

In addition, WOC will collaborate with globally known beauty brands to develop and make beauty products. The beauty industry is already geared toward women, so working with well-known brands will help raise exposure and normalize the crypto scene.

“The idea is not to limit women to beauty consumerism but to make NFTs less intimidating and more visible. We aim to collaborate with high-quality, internationally respected brands that align with our mission and ethics. This way, we can ensure quality and raise awareness of the brand. The partnerships and products will also provide substantial revenue that will be reinvested into the project,” Matsushima said.

As an expression of gratitude, Women of Crypto NFT holders will soon be able to claim a free ‘Men of Crypto’ (MOC) NFT. These will similarly be high-quality 3D avatars, preserving the same concept and style as the Women and will be airdropped in March 2022. The Women/Men of Crypto are based on the Ethereum blockchain.

The project also has eyes on the future, with both avatars currently being completely rendered, ready to come alive in the Metaverse. Once work on both WOC and MOC is complete, owners can use them to access exclusive community networking events within the Metaverse. In addition, avatar owners will also be able to unlock several members-only benefits.

“The Metaverse and NFTs are still in their infancy,” Matsushima said. “This is why projects like ours are so important. As an entrepreneur from a young age, I’m used to raising eyebrows due to my being a woman. So when I saw a gender forming in crypto from the start, I knew something had to be done.

“By educating and empowering women, we can make the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain more visible and less intimidating to underrepresented individuals. Everyone should have a place on the blockchain and be part of the technological and financial revolution that is happening right now.”

The 8888 WOC NFTs may have sold out, but the community is just beginning.

To learn more about the Women of Crypto project, more information is available on the website. You can also join the hundreds of thousands that form the WOC community on Twitter, Instagram, and Discord.

Media Details:

Company Name: Women of Crypto
Email: Amy@womenofcrypto.io
City: LOS ANGELES, California
Country: USA

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • China reports 329 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 5 vs 281 the day earlier

    China reported 329 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland on March 5, the national health authority said on Sunday, compared with 281 cases a day earlier. Of the new confirmed cases, 175 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, up from 102 the prior day. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 209 cases versus 166 a day earlier.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.