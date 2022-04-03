Women’s Cricket World Cup final: How can I watch Australia vs England live on TV for FREE in UK today?

(Getty Images)

The ICC Women’s World Cup reaches its climax in the early hours of Sunday morning as defending champions England take on Australia in Christchurch.

The time difference means an early start for England fans, with the match scheduled to begin at 2am BST.

As was the case when England’s men reached the World Cup final on home soil three years ago, broadcaster Sky have agreed to make the match available to watch on free-to-air television.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in...

Where to watch the Women’s World Cup final

TV channel: The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports’ Main Event, Cricket and Showcase channels, as well as on Pick.

Both Showcase and Pick are free-to-air channels, available without a Sky subscription.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the SkyGo app.

In addition, the match will be streamed live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, which is free to access.