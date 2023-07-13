Women and children among the dead as mass grave is uncovered in Sudan

Sudanese refugees at the Zabout camp in Goz Beida, Chad - Marie-Helena Laurent/WFP via AP

Dozens of bodies of people allegedly killed by a Sudanese paramilitary group have been found in what is thought to be the biggest mass grave uncovered since the country was engulfed by war.

The United Nations Human Rights Office said it had “credible information” that 87 bodies including women and children were buried in the shallow grave last month in West Darfur,

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the dead were from the ethnic African Masalit tribe, which has been targeted as fighting between rival military factions has in recent weeks escalated into ethnically motivated massacres.

Details of the grave were disclosed as Egypt began a new push to mediate between the warring factions, after months of failed truces and broken ceasefires.

Clashes between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out in the capital Khartoum in April, and has since spread to the fragile Darfur and Kordofan regions.

History repeating itself

More than three million people have left their homes, while basic services such as healthcare have broken down. The UN said the first 37 bodies were buried in the grave outside Geneina on June 20. Another 50 were dumped the following day.

Darfur has become a centre for the conflict as the violence has spread, with RSF troops and allied Arab militias accused of rampaging through the area and attacking African ethnic groups.

The killings have raised fears of a repeat of mass killings two decades ago, when the Sudanese government was accused of genocide crushing a rebellion by mainly non-Arab groups in Darfur, killing some 300,000 people.

The RSF denied involvement in the mass grave. A senior official in the force told Reuters it “completely denies any connection to the events in West Darfur as we are not party to it, and we did not get involved in a conflict as the conflict is a tribal one”.

Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the killing of civilians and hors de combat individuals, and I am further appalled by the callous and disrespectful way the dead, along with their families and communities, were treated.”

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.