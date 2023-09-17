Women’s charity ends association with Brand after rape allegation

Russell Brand uses his YouTube channel to push his conspiracy theories - Russell Brand/PA

A women’s charity has cuts ties with Russell Brand following allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse during a seven-year period at the height of his fame.

The Trevi Women & Children’s Charity announced it had ended its association with Brand and his charity, the Stay Free Foundation, in the wake of the accusations, which he strongly denies.

A statement on its Instagram said: “Russell became aware of our charity in 2022 after hearing about some of the incredible mothers we have helped to become drug free over the years.

“He wanted to support our cause and raise money through his Stay Free Foundation.”

The charity said it had been “deeply saddened and upset” following the allegations against Brand, adding: “We have ended our association with Russell Brand and the Stay Free Foundation.”

On Brand’s website, the Stay Free Foundation is described as a charitable organisation that focuses on “supporting people through recovery from addiction, their mental health issues and the non-profit organisations that help them”.

It states it makes “regular donations” to treatment centres such as Friendly House in Los Angeles and BAC O’Connor in the UK, while also supporting the Trevi charity and the Treasures Foundation, “who are the only residential rehabilitation centre in the UK exclusively for mothers and their children”.

Brand was rehabilitated from his heroin addiction in 2003 and has since released his book Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions, as well as setting up his Community festival, which sees all the profits donated to the Stay Free Foundation.

Four women have alleged Brand sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was working for BBC Radio 2, Channel 4 television and starring in Hollywood films.

The 48-year-old actor and comedian is also facing claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour which were brought to light by The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand vehemently denies the allegations and claimed all of his relationships have been “consensual”, before accusing the media of a ”coordinated attack”.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, he previously said he had no regrets about his previous sexual behaviour, claiming to have had intimate relationships with hundreds of women in the past.

Brand was married to Katy Perry, US pop star, from 2010 to 2012 but is now married to Laura Gallacher, with the pair sharing two children.

In recent years, Brand has seemingly become a prominent conspiracy theorist, using his YouTube channel with millions of followers to cover topical news stories, including alleged misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and being an outspoken sceptic of the vaccine.

His new live comedy show, Russell Brand Bipolarisation is currently on a UK tour.

