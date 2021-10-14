Women’s Champions League: PSG continue their winning run with 5-0 thrashing

Real Madrid were also big winners (Getty Images)

Jordyn Huitema scored a hat-trick in Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 hammering of Zhytlobud-1 to continue their winning run in the Women’s Champions League.

Huitema, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics with Canada, scored all three of her goals in the first half over the space of just 17 minutes.

A dominant display by the reigning Division 1 Féminine champions saw Paulina Dudek and Lea Khelifi add a further two goals in the second half to back up their opening 2-0 win over Breidablik earlier in October.

Meanwhile, Chelsea secured their first win of the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Juventus. The Blues’ Erin Cuthbert put her side ahead in the 31st minute but Barbara Bonansea equalised less than 10 minutes later.

A patient performance from Chelsea saw Pernille Harder score the winner in the second half, her third goal in as many games for the club.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes commended Harder after the match. She said: “She [Harder] had an outstanding performance. I’ve said this before - she came to the club and to a difficult country, joining a team that’s already amazing and she has taken us to an even higher level.

“Her standards day in, day out should be what every young person should look up to.”

Elsewhere, there was another 5-0 result as Real Madrid defeated Breidablik. Caroline Moller picked up a first half hat-trick with Olga Carmona and Lorena Navarro slotted home to claim the win.

And there was yet another thrashing as Wolfsburg bounced back from their 3-3 draw with Chelsea with a 5-0 win over Servette.

Tabea Waßmuth grabbed a brace with Svenja Huth, Dominique Janssen and Joelle Smits all also scoring.

More group stage matches will be held on Thursday with defending champions Barcelona taking on HB Koge, Arsenal playing Hoffenheim, Lyon compete against Benfica and Bayern Munich play Hacken.