When is the Women’s Champions League draw?

Barcelona will go into the Women’s Champions League as defending champions (Getty Images)

The Women’s Champions League, unlike the men’s edition of the tournament, is not undergoing a revolution until the 2025-26 season.

Therefore in a more traditional fashion, there will be 16 teams split into four groups of four, with defending champions Barcelona among them.

Only four teams have had their place in the group stage confirmed, with Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea joining the defending champions. The rest will have their second legs of the qualifying stage of the tournament played on September 25 and 26 to determine which 12 sides will be joining the previously-mentioned.

Among those hoping to reach the group stage are Manchester City, Celtic and Arsenal, as well as Paris Saint-Germain. Last season there was just one Women’s Super League representative, Chelsea, who reached the group stages, with Manchester United and Arsenal knocked out in the earlier rounds of the competition, along with Scottish side Glasgow City.

The competition itself started with a preliminary round with a first leg at the end of July and a second at the end of August, with one-venue mini tournaments having knocked out more sides at the start of September, and then a two-legged stage just before the group stage draw.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Women’s Champions League draw:

When is it?

The draw will take place on Friday 27 September at 1pm CET (12pm BST) in Nyon, the day after the conclusion of the two-legged ties which will take place on Wednesday September 25 and Thursday, September 26.

How can I watch it?

The draw will be streamed live via the Uefa website.

When are the matches?

Group stage draw: 27 September, Nyon

Group stage:

Matchday 1: 8/9 October

Matchday 2: 16/17 October

Matchday 3: 12/13 November

Matchday 4: 20/21 November

Matchday 5: 11/12 December

Matchday 6: 17/18 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 7 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals: First leg: 18/19 March; Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals: First leg: 19/20 April; Second leg: 26/27 April

Final: 23, 24 or 25 May tbc (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)