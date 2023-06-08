Women attacked by three dogs in horrifying incident in south London

(Twitter)

A video has captured the moment a woman was attacked by three out of control dogs in a south London park.

In the horrifying video, shared widely on social media, the woman can be heard screaming in agony as the three animals jump and bite her while the apparent owner struggles to bring them under control in Abbots Park, Lambeth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The clip initially reported the attack happened in East London’s Stepney Green, but the Metropolitan Police has since confirmed it happened in Lambeth.

Although the woman manages to break away at one point during the horrific ordeal, two of the animals chase her before one clamps onto her arm.

(Twitter)

The Met later confirmed that the victim had sustained a significant injury to her right arm. Her injuries are not life threatening.

“Officers were called at 12.15pm on Tuesday, June 6 to Abbots Park, Lambeth, SW2. A woman in her mid-20s had reported being attacked by three dogs,” a Met Police spokesperson said.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene. The woman was taken to hospital where she is being treated for a significant injury to her right arm, the injuries are not life threatening.

“The man in charge of the dogs had left with the animals prior to police arrival. Enquires are in hand to trace the dogs and owner.”