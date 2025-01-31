Women’s Ashes: Australia close on parity with England
Australia began on 56-1 (114 runs behind)
One-off Test, day two of four, MCG
Listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra at top of page
Australia began on 56-1 (114 runs behind)
One-off Test, day two of four, MCG
Listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra at top of page
One high-ranking executive said he'd want to build an offense that best caters to long-term QB success rather than run a Rodgers-tailored offense in Year 1 then require a recalibration of expectations for a makeover in Year 2.
At least he's honest?
The new roster limits are eliminating thousands of Division I roster spots — mostly for football and Olympic sports. Here's why, and what's next.
The Chiefs have two wins this postseason and both have had a controversial call.
The Blue Jays just landed a future Hall of Famer.
As the NBA trade deadline looms, Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh team up to talk the hottest trade rumors, the latest on Jimmy Butler, which teams should start tanking and more.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
The extension paves the way for the league to potentially finalize a settlement with Clemson and Florida State that would keep them in the conference.
Fantasy hoops analyst Dan Titus examines some players who could have a bigger role down the stretch in his latest rookie report.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check in with their fifth mock draft of this cycle, and it's good to be Bryce Young, Dak Prescott and C.J. Stroud.
On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Isis "Ice" Young discuss trade rumors around De'Aaron Fox, Pat Riley's mistakes in Jimmy Butler drama, rising star Amen Thompson and major trades in the WNBA.
More than a dozen people were killed after police said a man drove a truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
Scottie Scheffler is making his season debut this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
In a lengthy response to the NCAA, Michigan accuses the organization of overreaching, defends Sherrone Moore’s deleted texts and reveals that the original NCAA tipster in the sign-stealing saga came from its own campus.
The Miami Heat aren't the only team worth keeping an eye on as we approach the deadline.
Viewers stayed glued through the end of the Chiefs' 32-29 victory.
Amen Thompson and the Rockets have been on a heater since Thompson moved into the starting lineup.
Over the course of 58 Super Bowls, 64% of teams wearing white have gone on to win.
Caleb Love hit a ridiculous 50-footer at the buzzer to force overtime on Monday night.