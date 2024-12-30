Women’s Ashes 2025: England v Australia fixtures, format and TV details

Australia have dominated the rivalry in recent years - Getty Images/Stu Forster

England head to Australia at the start of 2025 with the goal of winning the Women’s Ashes for the first time in more than a decade.

It was back in 2013-14 that England last lifted the trophy and that was also when it became a multi-format series, featuring one-day internationals, T20s and a Test match.

In a change to recent scheduling, this series will end rather than start with the Test match and it will be played at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground. It will be the first women’s Test at the MCG since 1949 and the first day-night Test on the ground.

“[The Test is] an amazing opportunity for the team to play at such an iconic Australian cricket venue and in such a big occasion like an Ashes series,” said Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

What is the Women’s Ashes format?

Unlike the men’s Ashes, which is played over five Tests, the women’s series is multi-format and features one Test, three one-day internationals and three T20 matches.

Four points are awarded for winning the Test (two to each side if it is a draw) and it is two points for a white-ball win. So there are 16 points available overall. If the series is drawn, the holders – currently Australia – retain the trophy.

Women’s Ashes Fixtures

The 2025 schedule has been criticised for squeezing seven matches into just 22 days. These are all the fixtures (start times in GMT):

1st ODI: Jan 12, 2025, 11.30pm, North Sydney Oval, Sydney

2nd ODI: Jan 14, 2025, 11.05pm, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

3rd ODI: Jan 17, 2025, 11.05pm, Ninja Stadium, Hobart

1st T20I: Jan 20, 2025, 8.40am, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

2nd T20I: Jan 23, 2025, 8.40am, Manuka Oval, Canberra

3rd T20I: Jan 25, 2025, 8.40am, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Test: Jan 30-Feb 2, 2025, 3.30am, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Who is in the England squad?

ODI squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

T20 squad: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Linsey Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Test squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

How to watch the Women’s Ashes

Sky Sports will broadcast every match of the 2025 series live. Last year, Sky Sports set a new record for Ashes coverage with a peak audience of 480,000 tuning into the fourth day of the Test match.

There will also be live audio coverage of the Women’s Ashes provided by the BBC.

What is the history of the Women’s Ashes?

The first-ever women’s Test match took place in December 1934 when England and Australia faced each other.

Between 1934 and 2011, 18 Test-only series were sporadically played between England and Australia. Of those, Australia won seven while England won four with the remainder being drawn.

The multi-format aspect was introduced in 2013, with England winning the first Ashes to use the new points system.

What happened in the 2023 series?

The 2023 Women’s Ashes ended in an 8-8 draw, which meant Australia retained the Women’s Ashes, but the series featured a remarkable turnaround by England. The hosts had trailed 6-0 after losing the Test and the first T20 but went on to win four of the next five white-ball matches to force a draw.

What is England’s record in the Women’s Ashes?

Australia currently lead England in terms of overall Women’s Ashes victories, claiming 10 to England’s six. England last won the Women’s Ashes in 2013-14 when they claimed a 10-8 victory over Australia.