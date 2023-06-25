Women’s Ashes 2023: England vs Australia fixtures, format and TV channel for today's Test

Lauren Bell was among England's wicket-takers after Australia won the toss and batted first at Trent Bridge - ECB/Gareth Copley

Tammy Beaumont believes her historic 208 in the lone Women’s Ashes Test may have been inadvertently aided by being axed from England’s T20 set-up last year.

After breaking Betty Snowball’s 88-year record for the highest score by an England woman in going past 189, Beaumont became her nation’s first double centurion and just the eighth female overall in Tests.

Her epic knock - which helped England to 463 and a 10-run deficit before Australia got their noses in front by closing on 82 without loss to lead by 92 at Trent Bridge - raised the question as to whether Beaumont can slot back into the T20 side after being dropped ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

While Beaumont was coy at the suggestion, the England opener, who has featured in 99 T20 internationals, admitted being discarded led to her working hard to seek advancements in her batting.

“It’s certainly not been on my mind in the last three or four days, Test match cricket is very different to T20 cricket - even though the England men try to make it look pretty similar,” she joked.

How does the Women’s Ashes work?

The Women’s Ashes is a multi-format series, combining 20-over, 50-over, and Test cricket. The women play a single five-day Test – a change from previous years where a four-day Test was played – as well as three one-day internationals and three T20s.

The series uses a points system, with a Test victory worth four points (two points each in the event of a draw), and each ODI and T20 win worth two points (one point each if drawn).

England are bidding to reclaim the Women’s Ashes after Australia’s resounding 12-4 victory in 2022.

Women’s Ashes fixtures and full schedule

The Women’s Ashes is being played in major venues in 2023. It begins with a Test match at Trent Bridge, before travelling to Edgbaston, the Oval, and Lord’s for the three T20s. The series finishes with ODIs in Bristol, Southampton and Taunton.

Test match, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, June 22-26 (live scoreboard)

1st T20I, Edgbaston, Birmingham, July 1, 6.35pm

2nd T20I, The Oval, London, July 5, 6pm

3rd T20I, Lord’s, London, July 8, 6.35pm

1st ODI, The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, July 12, 1pm

2nd ODI - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, July 16, 11am

3rd ODI - The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, July 18, 1pm

No grounds in the north of England have been selected, with Headingley and Old Trafford (which both host men’s Ashes Tests) missing out.

Tickets for the women’s Ashes are still available and can be purchased direct from the England and Wales Cricket Board by clicking here. The series will be a record-breaking one with 70,000 tickets already sold for the event.

What is the history of the Women’s Ashes?

There were 18 purely Test series of the Women’s Ashes, held sporadically, from 1934 to 2011, Australia winning seven, England four and the rest being drawn.

The multi-format aspect was introduced in 2013, with England winning the first Ashes to use the new points system.

The 2023 Test format is also taking a departure from the norm, with Test matches now being held over five days instead of four. The change has been praised by England captain Heather Knight, who said a five-day Test has been “a long time coming” and that it would be “special”.

The series will also be squeezed into a shorter time period so as not to clash with The Hundred, which begins on August 1.

What is England’s record in the Women’s Ashes?

Australia have the better record in the Women’s Ashes over both guises, recording 10 victories to England’s six. Eight of the 24 series have ended in a draw, although only one of these ties has happened after the expansion to all three formats.

England have won just one of the three Ashes series played on home soil since 2013, and have won just three of the 12 series hosted in England overall – one fewer than Australia.

The last four Women’s Ashes have produced three wins for Australia and one draw, with England last tasting victory during their 2013-14 tour when they triumphed 10-8. England endured a miserable trip Down Under for the last Ashes series in 2022 when they were well beaten, failing to record a single win across the three formats and amassing just four points, two from the drawn Test and two by virtue of washouts.

A history of the Women's Ashes

Who is in the squads?

England

Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

Australia

Meg Lanning (captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

What are they saying?

England seamer Lauren Bell made her Test cricket debut against South Africa last summer and hopes this week’s Ashes opener against Australia can capture the mood of the nation.

The 22-year-old’s first outing ended in a rain-affected draw, with England pushing for victory on the fourth and final day, but Bell’s first taste of the long-form game left her eager for more.

More than 14,500 tickets have been sold for England’s Test at Trent Bridge – a venue with major Ashes tradition.

“Beating Australia is the main goal for us,” she said. “We know they have been ahead of us for the last few years, but we’ve worked really hard and there’s real confidence that we can really challenge them this year.

“We have to not be scared about failing. We can’t be worried about getting something wrong, thinking what might happen if we do.

“We’ll take the same mindset we have in T20 cricket – be confident, go to our strengths and look to take the positive options. We’ll be going out there with intent and aiming to get a result.”

England seamer Lauren Bell made her Test cricket debut against South Africa last summer - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

Beaumont believes England must grasp the nettle in a manner similar to their male counterparts under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Beaumont said: “I’ve played seven Test matches in my career and I haven’t played in a victory. We’ve got to change something, we’ve got to do something to move the game forward quicker.

“Obviously we’ve got five days which will massively help but we’re going to have to shift the game and we’re going to have to put pressure back on the opposition.

“It’s not reckless, you can compare it to how the England men have gone about things: you watch Harry Brook – there’s no slogging there, Joe Root, there’s a few inventive shots but there isn’t slogging as such by every player.

“We can definitely do it in Test cricket and we have to if we want to force results and try and get ahead in the Ashes.”

What is our prediction?

Australia will be the heavy favourites, presenting a formidable challenge as the current holders of the 50-over Women’s World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Ashes, as well as winning gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The most successful team in women’s cricket history, Australia are unlikely to release their grip on the urn.

England are the second-best women’s multi-format cricket team in the world, and will want to use the home crowd to their advantage. Unfortunately, there is a vast gulf between the best and the No 2 sides and, though England may win a battle or two, class usually tells across a whole campaign. We expect Australia’s defence to be robust and successful.