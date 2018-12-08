Women's World Cup 2019: Teams, fixtures, dates & everything you need to know

Just a year after the 2018 edition of the men's World Cup final in Russia, the Women's World Cup 2019 is raring and ready to go and will start on June 7, 2019 and end on July 7, 2019 .

Taking place in France – the first time the country has hosted the tournament and the third time Europe will have done so – next summer's competition will see 24 countries compete for the highest football honour.

Defending champions, the U.S. women's national team are still a strong side and will no doubt be aiming to lift a record fourth World Cup, just a year after the U.S. men's national team were unable to even qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

The qualification process for the Women's World Cup in 2019 was completed in early December, with the group stage for all 24 participants having been confirmed on December 8, 2018.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of next summer's competition.

Women's World Cup 2019 host cities

In 2019, the Women's World Cup will be held in 10 different venues across nine different cities in France, who won the right to host the tournament in March 2015. As hosts, France's national team have automatically qualified for the competition.

Of the 10 venues, seven will stage at least three group stage games. The breakdown of venues and games can be seen in the table below.

Games City Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Paris Parc des Princes Group stage & Round of 16 Reims Stade Auguste-Delaune Group stage & Round of 16 Grenoble Stade des Alpes Group stage & Round of 16 Rennes Roazhon Park Group stage & Round of 16 Rennes Roazhon Park Group stage & Round of 16 Valenciennes Stade du Hainaut Group stage & Round of 16 Montpellier Stade de la Mosson Group stage & Round of 16 & third place Nice Allianz Riviera Group stage & Round of 16 & Quarter-final Le Havre Stade Oceane Semi-finals & Final Lyon Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Where is the Women's World Cup 2019 final?

Parc Olympique Lyonnais 2018

The final of the 2019 Women's World Cup will be held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, also know as Groupama Stadium, in Lyon on July 7, 2019. The stadium is France's largest-capacity venue and will be able to hold 59,186 fans.

The venue is the home of Ligue 1 side Lyon and also hosted the 2018 Europa League final, which was won by Atletico Madrid.

The stadium was freshly built in 2013 to replace Lyon's former home of Stade de Gerland and also hosted the 2017 Coupe de la Ligue Final – which marked the first time that the event took place outside of Paris.

Lyon's home ground will be one of nine venues hosting the World Cup matches and will also host semi-final fixtures in addition to the final.

It will also be one of the venues for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Women's World Cup 2019 format

Netherlands women's national team 2017

Next summer's edition of the Women's World Cup will feature 24 teams broken into six groups of four teams each.

The winner and runner-up of each group will automatically progress to the round of 16.

The four third-place to accumulate the most points will also advance to the knockout stage along with the group winners and second-place finishers.

Women's World Cup 2019 group stage

England will face Scotland in their opening group stage fixture of the World Cup, in a tough group that also involves 2014 finalists Japan.

The USWNT will start their campaign in defense of their 2014 win against Thailand, while Australia will get their tournament underway against Italy.

Group stage fixtures are set to begin the week of June 7, 2019.

Group A

Position Team Played W D L GF GA GD Qualification 1 France (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 2 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 3 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage based on ranking 4 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 7, 2019 France vs South Korea 8pm Parc des Princes, Paris June 8, 2019 Norway vs Nigeria 2pm Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims June 12, 2019 Nigeria vs South Korea 2pm Stade des Alpes, Grenoble June 12, 2019 France vs Norway 8pm Allianz Riviera, Nice June 17, 2019 Nigeria vs France 8pm Roazhon Park, Rennes June 17, 2019 South Korea vs Norway 8pm Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims

Group B

Position Team Played W D L GF GA GD Qualification 1 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 2 China PR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 3 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage based on ranking 4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 8, 2019 Spain vs South Africa 5pm Stade Oceane, Le Havre June 8, 2019 Germany vs China PR 8pm Roazhon Park, Rennes June 12, 2019 Germany vs Spain 5pm Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes June 13, 2019 South Africa vs China PR 8pm Parc des Princes, Paris June 17, 2019 South Africa vs Germany 5pm Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier June 17, 2019 China PR vs Spain 5pm Stade Oceane, Le Havre

Group C

Position Team Played W D L GF GA GD Qualification 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 2 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 3 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage based on ranking 4 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 9, 2019 Australia vs Italy 12pm Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes June 9, 2019 Brazil vs Jamaica 2:30pm Stade des Alpes, Grenoble June 13, 2019 Australia vs Brazil 5pm Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier June 14, 2019 Jamaica vs Italy 8pm Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims June 18, 2019 Jamaica vs Australia 8pm Stade des Alpes, Grenoble June 18, 2019 Italy vs Brazil 8pm Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

Group D

Position Team Played W D L GF GA GD Qualification 1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 2 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 3 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage based on ranking 4 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 9, 2019 England vs Scotland 5pm Allianz Riviera, Nice June 10, 2019 Argentina vs Japan 5pm Parc des Princes, Paris June 14, 2019 Japan vs Scotland 2pm Roazhon Park, Rennes June 14, 2019 England vs Argentina 5pm Stade Oceane, Le Havre June 19, 2019 Japan vs England 8pm Allianz Riviera, Nice June 19, 2019 Scotland vs Argentina 8pm Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

Group E

Position Team Played W D L GF GA GD Qualification 1 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 2 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 3 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage based on ranking 4 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 10, 2019 Canada vs Cameroon 8pm Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier June 11, 2019 New Zealand vs Netherlands 2pm Stade Oceane, Le Havre June 15, 2019 Netherlands vs Cameroon 5pm Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes June 15, 2019 Canada vs New Zealand 8pm Stade des Alpes, Grenoble June 20, 2019 Netherlands vs Canada 5pm Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims June 20, 2019 Cameroon vs New Zealand 5pm Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

Group F

Position Team Played W D L GF GA GD Qualification 1 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 2 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Advance to knockout stage 3 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possible knockout stage based on ranking 4 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Date Game Time (UK) Venue June 11, 2019 Chile vs Sweden 5pm Roazhon Park, Rennes June 11, 2019 USWNT vs Thailand 8pm Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims June 16, 2019 USWNT vs Chile 2pm Parc des Princes, Paris June 16, 2019 Sweden vs Thailand 5pm Allianz Riviera, Nice June 20, 2019 Sweden vs USWNT 8pm Stade Oceane, Le Havre June 20, 2019 Thailand vs Chile 8pm Roazhon Park, Rennes

Women's World Cup 2019 tickets

With the tournament taking place next summer, FIFA have not yet released official details on how fans can purchase tickets, but fans can sign up here to receive the information as soon as it is announced.

Further information on ticket sales for the Women’s World Cup will be made available on FIFA.com .

Who are the favourites to win the Women's World Cup 2019?

Ada Hegerberg Norway

Defending champions United States are expected to go far in France once again, having won the competition three times.

Experienced stars such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath are expected to guide the team to a potential fourth World Cup win. There will be an opportunity to introduce younger talent into the side as the country will look to prepare for the future following Hope Solo's retirement and what could be Carli Lloyd's final international tournament as she turns 37 two days after the 2019 final.

Meanwhile, Les Bleues will be expected to pick up on the momentum left behind by the men's French team, with the host nation eyeing the highest honour in football by winning the tournament on home turf.

The French team's best finish on the world stage was fourth place in the 2011 edition and the side have never progressed past the quarter-final stage of the European Championships.

Germany won gold in the 2016 Rio Oympics but tasted to defeat to the United States in the 2015 semi-finals. They will be looking to bounce back after crashing out of the 2017 Euros in the quarter-finals, despite struggling in the 2018 SheBelieves Cup after losing to France and the U.S.

Japan are one of the most consistent sides in football and were World Cup winners in 2011 and runners-up in 2015. They will be eager to seek revenge on the USWNT, with the two sides having met in the last two finals.

England are arguably a strong contender to go far in France in 2019. Despite going out of the 2015 tournament through a devastating last-minute own goal in the semis the side were still able to finish third after beating Germany.

FC Barcelona and Netherlands star Lieke Martens is expected to push her nation far in the World Cup next summer, while recent Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg is also expected to make waves for Norway in France.