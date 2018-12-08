Women's World Cup 2019: Teams, fixtures, dates & everything you need to know
Just a year after the 2018 edition of the men's World Cup final in Russia, the Women's World Cup 2019 is raring and ready to go and will start on June 7, 2019 and end on July 7, 2019 .
Taking place in France – the first time the country has hosted the tournament and the third time Europe will have done so – next summer's competition will see 24 countries compete for the highest football honour.
Defending champions, the U.S. women's national team are still a strong side and will no doubt be aiming to lift a record fourth World Cup, just a year after the U.S. men's national team were unable to even qualify for the World Cup in Russia.
The qualification process for the Women's World Cup in 2019 was completed in early December, with the group stage for all 24 participants having been confirmed on December 8, 2018.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of next summer's competition.
Women's World Cup 2019 host cities
In 2019, the Women's World Cup will be held in 10 different venues across nine different cities in France, who won the right to host the tournament in March 2015. As hosts, France's national team have automatically qualified for the competition.
Of the 10 venues, seven will stage at least three group stage games. The breakdown of venues and games can be seen in the table below.
Games
City
Stadium
Group stage & Round of 16
Paris
Parc des Princes
Group stage & Round of 16
Reims
Stade Auguste-Delaune
Group stage & Round of 16
Grenoble
Stade des Alpes
Group stage & Round of 16
Rennes
Roazhon Park
Group stage & Round of 16
Rennes
Roazhon Park
Group stage & Round of 16
Valenciennes
Stade du Hainaut
Group stage & Round of 16
Montpellier
Stade de la Mosson
Group stage & Round of 16 & third place
Nice
Allianz Riviera
Group stage & Round of 16 & Quarter-final
Le Havre
Stade Oceane
Semi-finals & Final
Lyon
Parc Olympique Lyonnais
Where is the Women's World Cup 2019 final?
The final of the 2019 Women's World Cup will be held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, also know as Groupama Stadium, in Lyon on July 7, 2019. The stadium is France's largest-capacity venue and will be able to hold 59,186 fans.
The venue is the home of Ligue 1 side Lyon and also hosted the 2018 Europa League final, which was won by Atletico Madrid.
The stadium was freshly built in 2013 to replace Lyon's former home of Stade de Gerland and also hosted the 2017 Coupe de la Ligue Final – which marked the first time that the event took place outside of Paris.
Lyon's home ground will be one of nine venues hosting the World Cup matches and will also host semi-final fixtures in addition to the final.
It will also be one of the venues for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Women's World Cup 2019 format
Next summer's edition of the Women's World Cup will feature 24 teams broken into six groups of four teams each.
The winner and runner-up of each group will automatically progress to the round of 16.
The four third-place to accumulate the most points will also advance to the knockout stage along with the group winners and second-place finishers.
Women's World Cup 2019 group stage
England will face Scotland in their opening group stage fixture of the World Cup, in a tough group that also involves 2014 finalists Japan.
The USWNT will start their campaign in defense of their 2014 win against Thailand, while Australia will get their tournament underway against Italy.
Group stage fixtures are set to begin the week of June 7, 2019.
Group A
Position
Team
Played
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Qualification
1
France (H)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Advance to knockout stage
2
South Korea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Advance to knockout stage
3
Norway
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Possible knockout stage based on ranking
4
Nigeria
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Date
Game
Time (UK)
Venue
June 7, 2019
France vs South Korea
8pm
Parc des Princes, Paris
June 8, 2019
Norway vs Nigeria
2pm
Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
June 12, 2019
Nigeria vs South Korea
2pm
Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
June 12, 2019
France vs Norway
8pm
Allianz Riviera, Nice
June 17, 2019
Nigeria vs France
8pm
Roazhon Park, Rennes
June 17, 2019
South Korea vs Norway
8pm
Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
Group B
Position
Team
Played
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Qualification
1
Germany
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Advance to knockout stage
2
China PR
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Advance to knockout stage
3
Spain
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Possible knockout stage based on ranking
4
South Africa
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Date
Game
Time (UK)
Venue
June 8, 2019
Spain vs South Africa
5pm
Stade Oceane, Le Havre
June 8, 2019
Germany vs China PR
8pm
Roazhon Park, Rennes
June 12, 2019
Germany vs Spain
5pm
Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
June 13, 2019
South Africa vs China PR
8pm
Parc des Princes, Paris
June 17, 2019
South Africa vs Germany
5pm
Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
June 17, 2019
China PR vs Spain
5pm
Stade Oceane, Le Havre
Group C
Position
Team
Played
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Qualification
1
Australia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Advance to knockout stage
2
Italy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Advance to knockout stage
3
Brazil
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Possible knockout stage based on ranking
4
Jamaica
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Date
Game
Time (UK)
Venue
June 9, 2019
Australia vs Italy
12pm
Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
June 9, 2019
Brazil vs Jamaica
2:30pm
Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
June 13, 2019
Australia vs Brazil
5pm
Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
June 14, 2019
Jamaica vs Italy
8pm
Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
June 18, 2019
Jamaica vs Australia
8pm
Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
June 18, 2019
Italy vs Brazil
8pm
Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
Group D
Position
Team
Played
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Qualification
1
England
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Advance to knockout stage
2
Scotland
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Advance to knockout stage
3
Argentina
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Possible knockout stage based on ranking
4
Japan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Date
Game
Time (UK)
Venue
June 9, 2019
England vs Scotland
5pm
Allianz Riviera, Nice
June 10, 2019
Argentina vs Japan
5pm
Parc des Princes, Paris
June 14, 2019
Japan vs Scotland
2pm
Roazhon Park, Rennes
June 14, 2019
England vs Argentina
5pm
Stade Oceane, Le Havre
June 19, 2019
Japan vs England
8pm
Allianz Riviera, Nice
June 19, 2019
Scotland vs Argentina
8pm
Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
Group E
Position
Team
Played
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Qualification
1
Canada
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Advance to knockout stage
2
Cameroon
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Advance to knockout stage
3
New Zealand
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Possible knockout stage based on ranking
4
Netherlands
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Date
Game
Time (UK)
Venue
June 10, 2019
Canada vs Cameroon
8pm
Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
June 11, 2019
New Zealand vs Netherlands
2pm
Stade Oceane, Le Havre
June 15, 2019
Netherlands vs Cameroon
5pm
Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
June 15, 2019
Canada vs New Zealand
8pm
Stade des Alpes, Grenoble
June 20, 2019
Netherlands vs Canada
5pm
Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
June 20, 2019
Cameroon vs New Zealand
5pm
Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier
Group F
Position
Team
Played
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Qualification
1
United States
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Advance to knockout stage
2
Thailand
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Advance to knockout stage
3
Chile
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Possible knockout stage based on ranking
4
Sweden
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Date
Game
Time (UK)
Venue
June 11, 2019
Chile vs Sweden
5pm
Roazhon Park, Rennes
June 11, 2019
USWNT vs Thailand
8pm
Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
June 16, 2019
USWNT vs Chile
2pm
Parc des Princes, Paris
June 16, 2019
Sweden vs Thailand
5pm
Allianz Riviera, Nice
June 20, 2019
Sweden vs USWNT
8pm
Stade Oceane, Le Havre
June 20, 2019
Thailand vs Chile
8pm
Roazhon Park, Rennes
Women's World Cup 2019 tickets
With the tournament taking place next summer, FIFA have not yet released official details on how fans can purchase tickets, but fans can sign up here to receive the information as soon as it is announced.
Further information on ticket sales for the Women’s World Cup will be made available on FIFA.com .
Who are the favourites to win the Women's World Cup 2019?
Defending champions United States are expected to go far in France once again, having won the competition three times.
Experienced stars such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath are expected to guide the team to a potential fourth World Cup win. There will be an opportunity to introduce younger talent into the side as the country will look to prepare for the future following Hope Solo's retirement and what could be Carli Lloyd's final international tournament as she turns 37 two days after the 2019 final.
Meanwhile, Les Bleues will be expected to pick up on the momentum left behind by the men's French team, with the host nation eyeing the highest honour in football by winning the tournament on home turf.
The French team's best finish on the world stage was fourth place in the 2011 edition and the side have never progressed past the quarter-final stage of the European Championships.
Germany won gold in the 2016 Rio Oympics but tasted to defeat to the United States in the 2015 semi-finals. They will be looking to bounce back after crashing out of the 2017 Euros in the quarter-finals, despite struggling in the 2018 SheBelieves Cup after losing to France and the U.S.
Japan are one of the most consistent sides in football and were World Cup winners in 2011 and runners-up in 2015. They will be eager to seek revenge on the USWNT, with the two sides having met in the last two finals.
England are arguably a strong contender to go far in France in 2019. Despite going out of the 2015 tournament through a devastating last-minute own goal in the semis the side were still able to finish third after beating Germany.
FC Barcelona and Netherlands star Lieke Martens is expected to push her nation far in the World Cup next summer, while recent Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg is also expected to make waves for Norway in France.