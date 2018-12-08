Women's World Cup 2019: Teams, fixtures, dates & everything you need to know

Just a year after the 2018 edition of the men's World Cup final in Russia, the Women's World Cup 2019 is raring and ready to go and will start on June 7, 2019 and end on July 7, 2019 .

Taking place in France – the first time the country has hosted the tournament and the third time Europe will have done so – next summer's competition will see 24 countries compete for the highest football honour.

Defending champions, the U.S. women's national team are still a strong side and will no doubt be aiming to lift a record fourth World Cup, just a year after the U.S. men's national team were unable to even qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

The qualification process for the Women's World Cup in 2019 was completed in early December, with the group stage for all 24 participants having been confirmed on December 8, 2018.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of next summer's competition.

Women's World Cup 2019 host cities

In 2019, the Women's World Cup will be held in 10 different venues across nine different cities in France, who won the right to host the tournament in March 2015. As hosts, France's national team have automatically qualified for the competition.

Of the 10 venues, seven will stage at least three group stage games. The breakdown of venues and games can be seen in the table below.

Games

City

Stadium

Group stage & Round of 16

Paris

Parc des Princes

Group stage & Round of 16

Reims

Stade Auguste-Delaune

Group stage & Round of 16

Grenoble

Stade des Alpes

Group stage & Round of 16

Rennes

Roazhon Park

Group stage & Round of 16

Rennes

Roazhon Park

Group stage & Round of 16

Valenciennes

Stade du Hainaut

Group stage & Round of 16

Montpellier

Stade de la Mosson

Group stage & Round of 16 & third place

Nice

Allianz Riviera

Group stage & Round of 16 & Quarter-final

Le Havre

Stade Oceane

Semi-finals & Final

Lyon

Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Where is the Women's World Cup 2019 final?

Parc Olympique Lyonnais 2018
The final of the 2019 Women's World Cup will be held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, also know as Groupama Stadium, in Lyon on July 7, 2019. The stadium is France's largest-capacity venue and will be able to hold 59,186 fans.

The venue is the home of Ligue 1 side Lyon and also hosted the 2018 Europa League final, which was won by Atletico Madrid.

The stadium was freshly built in 2013 to replace Lyon's former home of Stade de Gerland and also hosted the 2017 Coupe de la Ligue Final – which marked the first time that the event took place outside of Paris.

Lyon's home ground will be one of nine venues hosting the World Cup matches and will also host semi-final fixtures in addition to the final.

It will also be one of the venues for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Women's World Cup 2019 format

Netherlands women's national team 2017
Next summer's edition of the Women's World Cup will feature 24 teams broken into six groups of four teams each.

The winner and runner-up of each group will automatically progress to the round of 16.

The four third-place to accumulate the most points will also advance to the knockout stage along with the group winners and second-place finishers.

Women's World Cup 2019 group stage

England will face Scotland in their opening group stage fixture of the World Cup, in a tough group that also involves 2014 finalists Japan.

The USWNT will start their campaign in defense of their 2014 win against Thailand, while Australia will get their tournament underway against Italy.

Group stage fixtures are set to begin the week of June 7, 2019.

Group A

Position

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Qualification

1

France (H)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Advance to knockout stage

2

South Korea

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Advance to knockout stage

3

Norway

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Possible knockout stage based on ranking

4

Nigeria

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Date

Game

Time (UK)

Venue

June 7, 2019

France vs South Korea

8pm

Parc des Princes, Paris

June 8, 2019

Norway vs Nigeria

2pm

Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims

June 12, 2019

Nigeria vs South Korea

2pm

Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

June 12, 2019

France vs Norway

8pm

Allianz Riviera, Nice

June 17, 2019

Nigeria vs France

8pm

Roazhon Park, Rennes

June 17, 2019

South Korea vs Norway

8pm

Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims

Group B

Position

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Qualification

1

Germany

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Advance to knockout stage

2

China PR

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Advance to knockout stage

3

Spain

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Possible knockout stage based on ranking

4

South Africa

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Date

Game

Time (UK)

Venue

June 8, 2019

Spain vs South Africa

5pm

Stade Oceane, Le Havre

June 8, 2019

Germany vs China PR

8pm

Roazhon Park, Rennes

June 12, 2019

Germany vs Spain

5pm

Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

June 13, 2019

South Africa vs China PR

8pm

Parc des Princes, Paris

June 17, 2019

South Africa vs Germany

5pm

Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

June 17, 2019

China PR vs Spain

5pm

Stade Oceane, Le Havre

Group C

Position

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Qualification

1

Australia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Advance to knockout stage

2

Italy

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Advance to knockout stage

3

Brazil

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Possible knockout stage based on ranking

4

Jamaica

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Date

Game

Time (UK)

Venue

June 9, 2019

Australia vs Italy

12pm

Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

June 9, 2019

Brazil vs Jamaica

2:30pm

Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

June 13, 2019

Australia vs Brazil

5pm

Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

June 14, 2019

Jamaica vs Italy

8pm

Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims

June 18, 2019

Jamaica vs Australia

8pm

Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

June 18, 2019

Italy vs Brazil

8pm

Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

Group D

Position

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Qualification

1

England

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Advance to knockout stage

2

Scotland

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Advance to knockout stage

3

Argentina

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Possible knockout stage based on ranking

4

Japan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Date

Game

Time (UK)

Venue

June 9, 2019

England vs Scotland

5pm

Allianz Riviera, Nice

June 10, 2019

Argentina vs Japan

5pm

Parc des Princes, Paris

June 14, 2019

Japan vs Scotland

2pm

Roazhon Park, Rennes

June 14, 2019

England vs Argentina

5pm

Stade Oceane, Le Havre

June 19, 2019

Japan vs England

8pm

Allianz Riviera, Nice

June 19, 2019

Scotland vs Argentina

8pm

Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

Group E

Position

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Qualification

1

Canada

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Advance to knockout stage

2

Cameroon

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Advance to knockout stage

3

New Zealand

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Possible knockout stage based on ranking

4

Netherlands

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Date

Game

Time (UK)

Venue

June 10, 2019

Canada vs Cameroon

8pm

Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

June 11, 2019

New Zealand vs Netherlands

2pm

Stade Oceane, Le Havre

June 15, 2019

Netherlands vs Cameroon

5pm

Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes

June 15, 2019

Canada vs New Zealand

8pm

Stade des Alpes, Grenoble

June 20, 2019

Netherlands vs Canada

5pm

Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims

June 20, 2019

Cameroon vs New Zealand

5pm

Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

Group F

Position

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Qualification

1

United States

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Advance to knockout stage

2

Thailand

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Advance to knockout stage

3

Chile

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Possible knockout stage based on ranking

4

Sweden

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Date

Game

Time (UK)

Venue

June 11, 2019

Chile vs Sweden

5pm

Roazhon Park, Rennes

June 11, 2019

USWNT vs Thailand

8pm

Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims

June 16, 2019

USWNT vs Chile

2pm

Parc des Princes, Paris

June 16, 2019

Sweden vs Thailand

5pm

Allianz Riviera, Nice

June 20, 2019

Sweden vs USWNT

8pm

Stade Oceane, Le Havre

June 20, 2019

Thailand vs Chile

8pm

Roazhon Park, Rennes

Women's World Cup 2019 tickets

With the tournament taking place next summer, FIFA have not yet released official details on how fans can purchase tickets, but fans can sign up here to receive the information as soon as it is announced.

Further information on ticket sales for the Women’s World Cup will be made available on FIFA.com .

Who are the favourites to win the Women's World Cup 2019?

Ada Hegerberg Norway
Defending champions United States are expected to go far in France once again, having won the competition three times.

Experienced stars such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath are expected to guide the team to a potential fourth World Cup win. There will be an opportunity to introduce younger talent into the side as the country will look to prepare for the future following Hope Solo's retirement and what could be Carli Lloyd's final international tournament as she turns 37 two days after the 2019 final.

Meanwhile, Les Bleues will be expected to pick up on the momentum left behind by the men's French team, with the host nation eyeing the highest honour in football by winning the tournament on home turf.

The French team's best finish on the world stage was fourth place in the 2011 edition and the side have never progressed past the quarter-final stage of the European Championships.

Germany won gold in the 2016 Rio Oympics but tasted to defeat to the United States in the 2015 semi-finals. They will be looking to bounce back after crashing out of the 2017 Euros in the quarter-finals, despite struggling in the 2018 SheBelieves Cup after losing to France and the U.S.

Japan are one of the most consistent sides in football and were World Cup winners in 2011 and runners-up in 2015. They will be eager to seek revenge on the USWNT, with the two sides having met in the last two finals.

England are arguably a strong contender to go far in France in 2019. Despite going out of the 2015 tournament through a devastating last-minute own goal in the semis the side were still able to finish third after beating Germany.

FC Barcelona and Netherlands star Lieke Martens is expected to push her nation far in the World Cup next summer, while recent Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg is also expected to make waves for Norway in France.

