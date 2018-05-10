Women's Regionals see their share of upsets, including NCAA host school Oklahoma State failing to advance

The inevitable took place once again Wednesday afternoon. The quest to advance out of NCAA Women’s Regionals and into the final field of 24 for the NCAA Championship tripped up a smattering of schools whose rankings would have convinced you they’d be playing at Karsten Creek Golf Club May 18-23.

All told seven schools seeded in the top 24 failed to finish as such in the four Regionals: South Carolina, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Illinois, North Carolina, Vanderbilt and Purdue.

The most notable: Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls were set to host the national championship, and it was assumed that their local knowledge of the treacherous Tom Fazio course would given them a leg up on trying to be among the eight school that would advance to match play. However, OSU came up one stroke shy of the sixth and final spot out of the San Francisco regionals at TPC Harding Park, causing a bitter end to the 2017-’18 season. As consolation Emma Broze did qualify to play as an individual.

Oklahoma State entered Regionals ranked 17th in the Golfstat computer ranking. The most surprising school that will MIA from the NCAAs, from a ranking perspective, is No. 8 South Carolina, who also played at TPC Harding Park and finished a disappointing 10th place in the Regional.

A program that knows the pain of a disappointing finish at Regionals is UCLA, which stumbled at this stage a year ago. The No. 1-ranked team in the country, however, used that as motivation in finishing second at Harding Park, fall four strokes back of Pac-12 rival Stanford.

Other winners at the Regionals included Arkansas at the Austin Regional, shooing a 26-under 838 to beat host Texas by 11 strokes; Duke at the Madison Regional, winning its 10th Regional title in school history by nine strokes over USC; and Alabama, a eight-stroke winner over Florida State at the Tallahassee Regional.

Offsetting the seven schools that based on their seedings for Regionals were bounced from the NCAA Championship were seven upstarts: Colorado (No. 7 seed), Florida State (7), Louisville (8), Virginia (8), Baylor (9) Mississippi (10) and Ohio State (11).

Baylor is the most impressive among this group considering the squad was among those schools impacted by the unknown virus that sicken several players and coaches at the Austin Regional. The Bears were in fourth place entering the final round at the University of Texas Golf Club, but had to play short-handed when Maria Vesga was forced to WD after seven holes because of the illness. Freshman Diane Baillieux was also sick, having spent Tuesday night in the hospital, and yet managed to play on Wednesday and shot an even-par 72. Combined with a 71 from Gurleen Kaur, 71 from Amy Lee and 74 from Fiona Liddell, Baylor shot a even-par 288 to finish tied for third and earn an NCAA Championship berth.

SAN FRANCISCO REGIONAL

TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

Qualified

Stanford, -8/856

UCLA, -4/860

Mississippi, -1/863

Louisville, E/864

Kent State, +1/865

Colorado, +5/871

Failed to advance

Oklahoma State +6/872

San Diego State, +6/872























Medalist

Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA, -8/208



Individual qualifiers

Marthe Wold, California

Hira Naveed, Pepperdine

Emma Broze, Oklahoma State







AUSTIN REGIONAL

University of Texas Golf Club, Austin

Qualified

Arkansas, -26/838

Texas, -15/849

Auburn, +5/869

Florida, +5/869

Baylor, +5/869

Oklahoma, +6/870

Failed to advance

Texas A&M, +14/878

Michigan State, +18/882























Medalist

Maria Fassi, Arkansas, -8/208



Individual qualifiers

Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M

Rose Huang, BYU

Leonie Harm, Houston







MADISON REGIONAL

University Ridge, Madison, Wis.

Qualified

Duke, -14/850

Virginia, -5/859

USC, -2/862

Arizona State, -1/863

Northwestern, E/864

Failed to qualify

Illinois, +2/866

Oregon State, +4/868





















Medalist

Nicole Schroeder, Oregon State, -10/203



Individual qualifiers

Nicole Schroder, Oregon State

Gabby Curtis, Wisconsin

Erin Harper, Indiana







TALLAHASSEE REGIONAL

Don Veller Seminole Golf Club, Tallahassee, Fla.

Qualified

Alabama, -33/831

Florida State, -25/839

Furman, -18/846

Arizona, -11/853

Washington, -10/854

Wake Forest, -5/859

Failed to qualify

Clemson, -5/859 (lost one-hole playoff)

Georgia, +2/866























Medalist

Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest, -15/201



Individual qualifiers

Micheala Williams, Tennessee

Jillian Hollis, Georgia

Jess Yuen, Missouri







