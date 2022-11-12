Women’s Aid calls out ITV for ‘platforming’ Seann Walsh in I’m a Celeb

Domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid has called out ITV for “platforming alleged abuser” Seann Walsh.

Comedian Walsh, 36, is one of this year’s campmates on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity, and arrived on the show alongside Matt Hancock on Wednesday nights’s (9 November) episode.

Walsh infamously cheated on his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries in 2018 with his Strictly Come Dancing partner, Katya Jones.

Humphries later accused Walsh of “gaslighting” her throughout their five-year relationship.

Walsh later said on TheJonathan Ross Show:” I think if you lie and cheat on the person that you’re meant to care for and be in a relationship with, then that is a form of abuse, of course it is. All I can be is as sorry as I am. I hope one day that she’ll forgive me.”

Now, Women’s Aid has called out the comedian after he spoke of the cheating scandal while appearing on I’m a Celeb.

“Imagine experiencing gaslighting by a partner, undergoing therapy, and then watching that person garner sympathy on national TV?” Women’s Aid tweeted.

“We ask @ITV @imacelebrity to consider in their edit not platforming alleged abusers minimising their actions on screen. Solidarity with survivors.”

On Thursday night’s (10 November) episode, Walsh called the cheating scandal the “worst moment” of his life.

“To be totally honest with you, my poor ex, my girlfriend at the time, posted a statement. My girlfriend [at the time] posted a statement and that was the end of me,” he told Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver.

“I said sorry. I sat on Jonathan Ross’s TV show and apologised. I sat next to will.i.am and Samuel L. Jackson and apologised. That will forever be the weirdest moment of my life and I have to say probably the worst moment of my life.”

Elsewhere on I’m a Celeb this week, fans reacted to Cleaver’s “mind-blowing” story of finding her birth parents, and the campmates failed to guess Zara Tindall’s place in line to the throne.