Women activists were mostly left out of the 1963 March on Washington. Now they speak.

Women — who as a group were not given sufficient chance to speak at the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963 — will be featured in a nationwide online event Monday night that will call people to action on some of the same issues that brought Martin Luther King Jr. and a quarter of a million people to the nation’s capital 60 years ago.

“She Speaks: Moral Monday Call to Conscience Online Assembly” will feature dozens of women leaders from North Carolina and across the country. The event will be live-streamed beginning at 6 p.m.

The event was organized by Goldsboro-based Repairers of the Breach, led by the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, along with the League of Women Voters, Black Voters Matter and the Beloved Community Center.

Barber said women were integral to the original March on Washington, where gospel singer Mahalia Jackson urged King to “Tell ‘em about the dream,” prompting him to give his now world-famous “I Have a Dream” speech. But at the time, Barber said, women’s role in the push for Civil Rights was minimized.

Monday night, women will be the highlighted speakers on a range of issues that Barber said still prevent many Americans from achieving equality, including access to jobs, housing, health care and unrestricted voting rights.