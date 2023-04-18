Woman's shockingly close brush with the sea caught on video

A close call for a woman nearly swept into the ocean by a large wave was recorded by a nearby onlooker.

The moment was captured on video by Darrell Churchill near the shoreline in Cape Shear, N.L., on Monday. He told The Weather Network it was a pleasant day with no wind, but there was quite a swell near the shore.

He noticed a bicyclist who appeared to be directing the waves like a symphony conductor, near the point where a plaque states the area as the "most easterly point in North America."

Churchill says there are signs warning people to stay back, but she must have found a way around the fence with her bicycle. He then saw a large wave coming in.

"I tracked it as it came up to the shore, went in front of us and down to the right, and when I swung over, it went over on top of her,” he said.

Thankfully, she was wearing a bicycle helmet, and was able to get up on her own after being flattened by the power of the wave.

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images.

Watch the video above to see the incredible moment captured near the Atlantic Ocean.