Woman's Savage Reply to Body Shaming Has Left Her Mother Shocked and Netizens Applauding

News18
·2 min read

Body shaming is quite a common concept where people knowingly or unknowingly give their unwanted opinion on someone’s body in a disrespectful manner. While you must have encountered such people and tried to end the awkward conversation in a hush, a woman’s savage response to such comments has won the internet.

The woman on Twitter, with username Gemmniqua, was in a similar position when she faced an unsolicited remark about her weight gain, but unlike most of us, she didn’t hold back and came up with a sassy response. On June 13, she shared that she had just entered her house when her mother’s friend said she had put on weight. To the uninvited opinion, she replied by mentioning that she thinks the same about them. She added that her response left her father laughing hysterically while her mother was in utter shock.

Internet is loving the sassy comeback as the tweet has taken the digital world by storm and garnered over two million likes, more than 21,000 retweets and showered with hundreds of comments from impressed netizens. A number of people wrote that they loved her response while many shared that they would use it in the future.

A user wrote she loved the clever reply and added that her mother’s friend wouldn’t talk the next time.

Another witty comment read that she woke up and chose violence.

Someone tagged their friend and wrote this is how they will educate the masses from now on.

A netizen asked her to teach how to be bold like her as they are sick and tired of judgments.

What do you think of the woman’s reply?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories