Woman's Savage Reply to Body Shaming Has Left Her Mother Shocked and Netizens Applauding

Body shaming is quite a common concept where people knowingly or unknowingly give their unwanted opinion on someone’s body in a disrespectful manner. While you must have encountered such people and tried to end the awkward conversation in a hush, a woman’s savage response to such comments has won the internet.

The woman on Twitter, with username Gemmniqua, was in a similar position when she faced an unsolicited remark about her weight gain, but unlike most of us, she didn’t hold back and came up with a sassy response. On June 13, she shared that she had just entered her house when her mother’s friend said she had put on weight. To the uninvited opinion, she replied by mentioning that she thinks the same about them. She added that her response left her father laughing hysterically while her mother was in utter shock.

I walked into the house and my mum’s friend said I put on weight. I replied wow, I was thinking the same about you. My dad was bussing up and my mum was in utter shock. — 🌸🌺 (@gemmniqua) June 13, 2021

Internet is loving the sassy comeback as the tweet has taken the digital world by storm and garnered over two million likes, more than 21,000 retweets and showered with hundreds of comments from impressed netizens. A number of people wrote that they loved her response while many shared that they would use it in the future.

This a good comeback, lemme note this — K. (@lumieredek) June 13, 2021

A user wrote she loved the clever reply and added that her mother’s friend wouldn’t talk the next time.

Love it Gemma 😂😂😂 next time she won’t talk again — Afeeyah (@afeeyah) June 13, 2021

Another witty comment read that she woke up and chose violence.

she woke up and chose violence pic.twitter.com/0bWJXc3p4p — i’m the highest in the womb 😶‍🌫️ (@_rodeothealbum) June 13, 2021

Someone tagged their friend and wrote this is how they will educate the masses from now on.

@martha_willow well this is how we educate the masses from now on — bee 🇪🇺 (@bijakeperalta) June 13, 2021

A netizen asked her to teach how to be bold like her as they are sick and tired of judgments.

please show me how to be bold like you. I am sick and tired of judgement and crying because of it😩🙃 — J E S S (@xmoonburnsx) June 13, 2021

What do you think of the woman’s reply?

