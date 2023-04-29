Woman's decomposing body found in field in Carson; homicide investigation underway

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide investigators are searching for answers after a woman's decomposing body was found in an overgrown field in Carson.

Sheriff's officials said they received a call about a "person down" Friday afternoon near the 20800 block of Santa Fe Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered "a female adult in the middle stages of decomposition," the department said in a statement.

The woman's body was lying among some weeds by an unused railroad track, authorities said.

It's unclear how long the woman had been dead, and the body's decomposed state made it difficult to discern whether she suffered any injuries, officials said. The woman has not been identified.

No other information was immediately available about the woman or how she died.

Officials encourage anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. They can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.