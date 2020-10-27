Woman wounded in fatal Waukegan police shooting: 'Our 7-month-old son will never know his father'

CHICAGO – A Black woman wounded in the fatal police shooting of a Black teen in Illinois said Tuesday that a Waukegan police officer fired on her and her boyfriend while they had their hands raised in the air.

A police officer in Waukegan, just north of Chicago, shot and killed Marcellis Stinnette, 19, and wounded Tafara Williams, 20, on Oct. 20 when the car they were in allegedly reversed toward the officer, who fired into the car, according to police.

The officer, who was identified only as a Hispanic five-year member of the department, was terminated Friday night "for multiple policy and procedure violations," Department Commander Edgar Navarro said in a news release.

Video of the shooting will be released this week, the city's mayor said Monday.

Williams, who suffered several gunshot wounds and remains hospitalized, spoke via Zoom at a press conference Tuesday with her lawyers, parents, aunt, brother and sister, who sang a song in Williams' honor. She offered a starkly different narrative of what happened that night.

"I lost more than my boyfriend that day. I lost the love of my life and the father of my 7-month-old son," Williams said through tears, seated on a hospital bed in a gown.

Flanked by family members and attorneys, Sasha Williams talks about her sister, Tafara Williams, during a press conference outside city hall in Waukegan, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Williams, the mother of two, said she had just put her children to bed and went outside the house to sit in the driver’s seat of her car to smoke, with Stinnette in the passenger seat.

"An officer arrived and pulled up behind my parked car. He didn’t turn on his lights or his sirens. He got out of the police car, so I rolled down all the windows and turned on all the lights so the officer could see I had no weapons, and I wasn’t doing anything illegal," Williams said.

Williams said the officer called them both by name and started harassing Stinnette. "He stood near the car with his left hand on his gun, and he said to Marcellis, 'I know you from jail,'" Williams said.

Williams said that's when she asked the officer if they could leave. Williams said the officer "took a few steps away from the car and got on his cell phone," and she drove away slowly because she was "scared to get out of the car."

In this image taken from a video screen, Tafara Williams speaks to reporters from her hospital bed during a Zoom meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Libertyville, Ill.

Williams said she drove several blocks away, and that the officer was not following her. When she turned a corner, Williams said she saw another officer.

"There was a crash and I lost control. The officer was shooting at us. The car ended up slamming into a building. I kept screaming 'I don’t have a gun,' but he kept shooting," Williams said. "He told me to get out of the car. I had my hands up and I couldn’t move because I had been shot. Marcellis had his hands up. I kept asking him why he was shooting."

Williams said her blood was "gushing" out of her body, but that the officers wouldn't give them an ambulance until they got out of the car.

"I could hear Marcellis still breathing. I told them 'please don’t shoot I have a baby, we have a baby, we don’t want to die.'"

Williams said an officer dragged her away from Stinnette and laid him on the ground and covered him with a blanket "while he was still breathing." Williams said she asked the officers to take Stinnette in the ambulance first, but they didn't.

