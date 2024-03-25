Woman Wins $25K a Year for Life Prize Months After Having a Dream That She’d Win the Lottery

Patricia Harris won $25,000 a year for life, but opted to receive a one-time payment of $390,000 instead, according to lottery officials

Massachusetts State Lottery Patricia Harris, winner of the Lucky for Life drawing on Sept. 24, 2023

A Massachusetts woman’s dream of winning the lottery has literally come true.

Patricia Harris, of Holliston, won $25,000 a year for life on a Quick Pic ticket for the multi-state “Lucky for Life” game on Sept. 24, 2023, according to a press release from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Harris purchased the winning ticket at Country Farm on Washington Street in Holliston, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The woman claimed her prize on March 14 at the state lottery headquarters in Dorchester, lottery officials said.

During her visit, the woman said she had a dream about winning the lottery about six months before she actually won.

Harris opted to receive the cash option, a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes), according to lottery officials.

Now, she plans to invest her winnings in addition to doing “some nice things for her family.”

Another $25,000 a year for life prize was set to expire on May 17 after going unclaimed in Massachusetts for a year, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket for the Lucky for Life was purchased at J Convenience Store & Laundromat on North Main Street in Natick.

The “Lucky for Life” game requires players to match five numbers out of 48 to win $25,000 a year for life, according to the game’s website.

Those who also match one Lucky Ball, out of 18 numbers, win $7,000 a week for life — or $364,000 a year, before taxes. The odds of matching at least one ball is 1 in 7.8.



