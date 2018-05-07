Woman wins $1.2 million off $18 Kentucky Derby bet

A Texas woman turned an $18 betting slip for the Kentucky Derby into a $1.2 million profit, ABC News reported.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, made a Pick 5 wager on the races, including the main event, from her hometown of Selma, Texas.

A Pick 5 wager is when a bettor selects winners of five races. Not only did the woman correctly pick Justify to win the Derby, but she correctly guessed the winners of four other races.

"It's extremely rare," Rachel Bagnetto, a spokeswoman for Retama Park, said. "To bet that little amount of money and win $1.2 million is unheard of. In fact, it's the first time it's happened at Retama."

The woman correctly picked Limousine Liberal to win the Churchill Downs Stakes, Maraud to win the American Turf Stakes, Funny Duck to take the Pat Day Mile race and Yoshida to win in the Old Forester Turf Classic.

Shockingly, Funny Duck was listed at 39-1 odds and Yoshida beat out favorite Beach Patrol with 9-1 odds.

The woman's huge winnings nearly matched Justify's purse, which was worth $1.24 million.