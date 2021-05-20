The Woman in the Window is Amazing, Actually

Photo credit: Netflix / Melinda Sue Gordon

Apocryphal though it may be, some filmmakers live by a quip attributed to Pablo Picasso: “Good artists borrow, great artists steal.” Nowhere is this more true than in the movies; reconstituted images of film history are nearly as old as cinema itself, and the preponderance of guessing-game references—from nods to classic horror in the recent Rebecca remake to Ratched's homage to Vertigo—has grown exponentially as access to film has become greater. Still, homages and references are never pure copies of the original work; they are a memory of that work then reinterpreted.

In The Woman in the Window—the dark adaptation of A.J. Finn’s controversial bestselling thriller, streaming now on Netflix—director Joe Wright not only steals, but violates images and makes the mélange of film references profane, detached, and artificial. It’s a seedy movie with bizarre cinematography, unhinged editing, unusual acting, and a nonsensical narrative. It faced multiple release delays and, when it finally dropped last week, critical dismissal. Vulture described it as “incredibly silly,” while Rolling Stone wrote that “[the] playbook consists of ‘ape Hitchcock,’ followed by blank pages.” But perhaps it’s because of those choices and not in spite of them that The Woman in the Window is one of the most brilliant films of the year.

Photo credit: Netflix / Melinda Sue Gordon

The Woman in the Window, based on the book by Finn (the pen name of disgraced writer Daniel Mallory), is about an agoraphobe who thinks she sees a murder, and it feels aware of the genres it’s playing with. One of the earliest shots in the film features a television screen with Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Rear Window playing in slow motion, practically announcing the tropes and dramatic language it’s cribbing. And then the film, which has Amy Adams’s unwell Anna suspicious that her neighbor (Gary Oldman) killed his wife (Julianne Moore) and replaced her with a double (Jennifer Jason Leigh), goes out of its way to lift shots from films of that style directly, such as recreating an image of James Stewart using his telephoto camera lens to peer into the lives of his neighbors.

Story continues

But there’s something off about that image, too. It looks too shiny, too on the nose, too glossy, too obvious. The lighting is stagey, the expression of Adams intoxicated by this peeping too weird. It’s like it’s tarnishing the film it seeks to pay homage to. It becomes a film about voyeurism referencing a film about voyeurism, a meta approach to thinking about movies. When Anna’s neighbor’s son (Fred Hechinger) comes over, he says, “Wow, you have a lot of movies!” Later, the TV screen displays the glitched and scrambled face of Lauren Bacall in Dark Passage, her sumptuous voice echoing, “Hold your breath, cross your fingers.” Anna’s world in The Woman in the Window is defined and shaped by cinema—it fully names a character Jane Russell, named after the star of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and Anna watches Laura and Spellbound.

Photo credit: Netflix / Melinda Sue Gordon

A useful key to understanding the game that Wright, the British director behind lush adaptations of Pride and Prejudice, Atonement, and Anna Karenina, is playing is less art house snobbery and more the self-aware probing and deconstructionist attitude of queer auteur Todd Haynes. Haynes frequently works in modes of pastiche, saturating his films in visual and generic tropes that are heightened beyond their limits as a manner of exploring and deconstructing genre as a form of storytelling.

From his glitter rock grenade Velvet Goldmine (which reworks Citizen Kane) to Carol (which riffs on Brief Encounter), Haynes’s career is defined by using images that are ingrained in our society to inspect the broader history of society and pop culture and how inextricable they are from one another. This is especially true of Far From Heaven, his take on Sirkian melodramas like All That Heaven Allows and Written on the Wind. In bold colors, dramatic lighting, and deliberately arch performances, Haynes peels back the machinations of the melodrama to examine the ways in which cinema is always looking back at itself, that we are always looking at people looking at people living.

Photo credit: Getty Images - Getty Images

Wright and his cast and crew make extremely bold choices throughout the film: garish lighting that contracts spaces, abrasive performances that seem like too much, plot contrivances that are overtly bombastic, cinematography that is too ambitious and too experimental for this kind of movie. And what kind of movie is it, exactly? It’s just a trashy thriller, sliced from the same cloth as Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, right?

Rather, The Woman on the Window is a film about those kinds of films, about the fascination we have with those base thrillers, windows into obsession and watching. But by making the genre tropes of things like Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects elemental, Wright’s brash decisions can be understood to be ironic pastiche: lurid frames that make its fakeness obvious, alienating performances where the dramatic and emotional wiring is naked, incoherent plot points that call out the genre as inherently ludicrous. It’s camp, and not in the so-bad-it’s-good way, but in the manner of an aesthetic or sensibility that prides itself in excess, artifice, and a certain offense of good taste, an artistic approach that’s deliberately off-putting.

What The Woman on the Window may have on its mind at the end is that all memory is, in a way, inauthentic. As the plot begins to rest heavily on the reliability of Adams’s memory (the film is structured by the days of the week), and as the film references it makes either within it (whatever film she’s watching) or formally (the recreation of shots from other movies, like Vertigo), Wright’s long game becomes apparent. Paying homage to movies is a game based on flawed, subjective memory, even with the things we love. It’s impossible to replicate such things perfectly. In fact, The Woman in the Window argues, it’s impossible to replicate reality. We’re all our own unreliable narrators, even in our passion for cinema.



You Might Also Like