Woman 'Upstages' Bride with Wedding Attire After Getting Approval from Groom, Stirs Viral Debate Online

The bride tried to sabotage the woman's dress by having her bridesmaids spill a drink on it

On Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole?" subreddit, a woman is sharing her distressing experience of feeling hurt by the bride on her wedding day.

In the post, the woman detailed her efforts leading up to the event and emphasized her attempts to ensure she adhered to appropriate dress standards. She sought guidance and even reached out to the groom, whom she considered a friend, for clarification on the dress code.

Highlighting her conscientiousness, she mentioned that as it was her first Western wedding, she went the extra mile to secure a suitable outfit. Before the event, she even sent a picture of her attire to the groom for approval, which he deemed "perfect."

Additionally, the woman recounted seeking approval from the bride herself when they first met five months before the wedding. She wrote, "I met the bride with many other of the groom's friends at a bar. I showed her pictures of the saree to ask if it was appropriate."

"I also told her I'd be happy to buy a new outfit if it wasn't. So whatever she says will go. She said it was delightful & she'd be glad to have some 'culture' added to her wedding pictures (lol ikr?)," the friend added.

However, on the day of the wedding, despite receiving compliments from the groom's family and friends, the bride's reaction was noticeably different. The bride observed the woman giving her disapproving looks and even attempting to sabotage her dress by having her bridesmaids try "to spill her drink on me."

"The groom, his mother, & our friends complimented me for how nice I looked," the woman wrote. "The groom's mother especially loved it as she kept coming up to me to compliment me more. She's half-Indian & was brought up in the country. She too had worn a saree for the special day & seeing someone else in it seemed to be sentimental for her."

"When we showed up to get group pictures done, I thoughtlessly ended up standing next to the couple. The bride made moves so that I ended up at the very corner by the time the photographer started clicking," she added.

"As we stood in a group for the bouquet throwing thingy, the maid of honor asked if I'm going to try to catch it like I haven't gotten enough attention for the day. On our way back, I asked my friends if my behavior or outfit was inappropriate. They didn't think anything of it," she continued.

Feeling perplexed by the bride's behavior, the woman questioned her friends about whether her attire or conduct was inappropriate. However, they reassured her, indicating they saw no issue with either.

Now, the woman is asking on Reddit if she'd done the right thing in the situation. Over 730 people have since replied and shared their thoughts and feelings on the situation, and what they would do if they were in a similar boat.

"You just met a school of mean girls. There is no telling what such people will get up to. I think you had taken every possible precaution with your outfit, in fact much more than most people would have," one user commented.

Another person wrote: "I won't lie, I was a little concerned about the color when I clicked on your pictures link. But if the bride approved it, she doesn't get to change her mind on the day of... Of course you were going to get attention on the day for wearing a saree and adding "culture" but she made a mistake. Oh well."



