Woman, two dogs die as result of Turlock single-vehicle crash

A 40-year-old woman and two dogs died Wednesday as the result of a rollover crash in Turlock, according to authorities.

Turlock resident Brandi Kane was driving a Hyundai Tucson westbound on West Linwood Avenue, approaching South Washington Street, when she crashed around 3:15 p.m., according to Turlock police. No other vehicles were involved.

As officers responded to the scene, they learned that the Hyundai was on fire and that Kane was able to get out.

She suffered extensive injuries but was not burned, according to a press release.

Kane was airlifted to Memorial Medical Center, where she became unresponsive and succumbed to her injuries about 90 minutes after the crash.

Two dogs were riding inside the vehicle with Kane when the crash occurred. One dog died in the crash and the second was humanly euthanized due to its injuries.

What led to the crash remains under investigation, including whether speed or alcohol or drugs were factors.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone who witnessed the incident or has any pertinent information call Traffic Officer Michael Simbalenko at 209- 668-6523.

You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.