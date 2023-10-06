Woman throws cash at an airport worker after her mid-flight argument diverted the plane

An intoxicated couple in a “fierce argument” caused an airplane flying from London to Bangkok to divert to Vienna, where the woman reportedly threw thousands in cash notes at an airport worker.

The incident began about five hours into the Sept. 30 EVA Air flight when the couple started to argue loudly – allegedly about money.

In a statement by EVA Air to USA TODAY, the cause behind the disruption was because of seating.

"After five hours of flight time, a female passenger moved her seat from Economy Class to Premium Economy Class and refused to pay for the upgrade cost," the airline said. "Another male passenger traveling with her also engaged in disorderly behavior and smoked an e-cigarette adjacent to the cabin galley."

Flight attendants and other passengers tried to de-escalate the fight but ended up experiencing “inappropriate insults and physical abuse.”

"Due to the continuation of their restless and disorderly behaviour, the captain decided to divert the flight for the well-being of all the passengers and cabin crew," EVA Air said.

Upon being escorted off the plane by police, the woman hurled $6,000 in cash at the man on the tarmac, according to SWSYMoney.

Some of the cash flew away, and airport workers tried to gather the rest.

In Vienna, the rest of the passengers were put up in a hotel for the evening to fly out the next day.

