Woman taken, stripped of outer clothing and left in road by robbers, Kansas cops say

A 27-year-old woman was taken from the city at gunpoint before she was stripped of some clothing and left alone on a Kansas roadway, officials said.

As the woman was walking along the road west of Topeka shortly before 8 p.m. local time Saturday, July 16, a person spotted her and called for help, according to a July 27 news release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area and learned the woman had been taken from Topeka as part of an aggravated robbery.

“The victim was struck in the head with a firearm, threatened and stripped of her outer clothing,” authorities said in the release. “The victim’s black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen and she was left in the roadway.”

She received on-site medical attention before she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have identified two suspects — a 41-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both of Topeka. The sheriff’s office is working to find them as the investigation is ongoing.

Topeka is about 60 miles west of Kansas City.

