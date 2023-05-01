Woman taken to hospital following ‘fall on to the tracks from mobility scooter’ at London tube station

King’s Cross underground station (PA)

A woman has been taken to hospital after falling on to the tracks at a busy tube station in central London.

British Transport Police (BTP) launched an investigation after the incident occurred on the Victoria Line at King’s Cross Underground station at around 1.45pm on Saturday.

Three men jumped on the rails to rescue the woman after she veered off the platform on her blue mobility scooter, according to reports.

Police confirmed that the woman was rushed to hospital with “potentially life-changing” injuries.

Dramatic footage showed three men rushing onto the tracks to rescue the woman in front of panicked bystanders.

Omar, 25, who witnessed the incident, told MyLondon: “I was on the platform and there was a disabled woman on her mobility scooter with her daughter who looked around 18 or 19. Everyone was waiting for the train. I did not see the moment she went in but I heard scream and looked to my left and saw her falling onto the tracks. Her daughter let out a blood curdling scream like ‘Mum’. Everyone started screaming at this point.”

"Everyone was screaming just put her foot down, so when the train comes she would be fully beneath," Omar said. "The daughter was screaming ‘That’s my mum’ and a woman was trying to tell her to take deep breaths. One guy even went back in to trying to move her to get her out. But they couldn’t get her out and everyone was saying ‘the train is coming’."

The station was evacuated soon after the incident. Staff from the London Ambulance Service, Transport for London and British Transport Police attended the scene to help rescue the woman.

The Victoria line was suspended for around two hours following the incident.

A spokesperson for BTP said: “Colleagues from the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service also attended, and a person has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be potentially life-changing injuries. The circumstances of the incident have been investigated; which is not being treated as suspicious.”

The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.