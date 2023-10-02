Woman can’t believe her big Missouri lottery win. ‘I had to put my reading glasses on’

After winning $20 with a Missouri lottery ticket, a woman said she used some of her winnings to buy another ticket a week later.

That decision paid off big.

The lottery player bought a $5 Emerald 8s Scratchers ticket at an On the Run convenience store in Kirkwood, then she waited until she got home to scratch it, according to a Sept. 29 news release.

But as she began to scratch off her ticket, she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

“I had to put my reading glasses on because I’m like, ‘Does that say what I think it says?’” the woman told Missouri Lottery officials. “I didn’t believe it. I thought something wasn’t right.”

She had won $88,888 — but even after putting on her glasses, she still was unsure if she was reading it right, according to the release. She then took her ticket back to On the Run and asked a clerk to double check it.

“They checked it and confirmed it,” the woman told lottery officials. “And the guy there was so excited, he gave me a fist bump!”

Kirkwood is part of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

