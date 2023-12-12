Woman sustains life-changing injuries in Camborne crash

A woman in her 30s has suffered life-changing injuries in road crash in Camborne.

Emergency services were called at about 14:40 GMT on Monday after a white Ford Transit van collided with the woman on Centenary Street.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, police said.

The man and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Both were released on bail until March.

The woman was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske for treatment.

The road was closed for around seven-and-a-half hours for a police investigation.

Devon and Cornwall Police have urged any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to contact them.