Woman’s ‘suspicious death’ aboard Carnival cruise ship under FBI investigation, feds say

The FBI says it is looking into a “suspicious death” of a woman on a Carnival cruise ship after it made port in South Carolina on March 4.

The medical staff of the Carnival Sunshine cruise was alerted to an unresponsive woman in her room during a Feb. 27 trip to Nassau, Bahamas, Kevin Wheeler, a public affairs specialist for the FBI Columbia field office, said in a statement.

Wheeler said the medical staff tried “life-saving measures,” but they were unsuccessful. The woman was pronounced dead on the ship.

When the ship returned to port in Charleston, the FBI’s Evidence Response Team entered the woman’s room. Her death is now being investigated as “suspicious,” Wheeler said.

“The FBI investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons,” Wheeler said in the statement. “This incident was isolated and there was no threat to any other passengers before or after the passenger was found deceased.”

In a statement provided by Carnival to WCSC, the cruise line said the woman’s body and her husband “debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy.”

They told WCSC they were fully cooperating with law enforcement in the Bahamas and Charleston.

The investigation is ongoing.

