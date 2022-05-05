Woman Sunbathing on Fla. Beach Gets Run Over by Deputy Responding to 911 Hang Up Call

Maria Pasquini
·2 min read
St Pete Beach Florida USA
St Pete Beach Florida USA

Getty St. Pete Beach

An on-duty deputy with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ran over a woman who was sunbathing on St. Pete Beach this week.

The accident took place around 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Prior to the crash, Deputy Todd Brien was "speaking to several pedestrians on the beach" while parked in his fully marked vehicle behind 4450 Gulf Boulevard, authorities said. Then, he was contacted by dispatch to respond to a "911 hang up call at another location."

RELATED: Reporter Covering Story About Fatal Car Accident Catches Hit-and-Run on Camera: 'Crazy Crash!'

From his parked position, Brien, who was driving a 2017 "fully marked" Chevrolet Tahoe, "made a right turn" and then struck a 23-year-old woman "while she was lying on her back in the sand," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities identified the sunbather as Robin Diffenderfer.

"According to investigators, the front driver side tire of the Tahoe drove over Diffenderfer's right side and mid to upper back area," authorities wrote.

The sheriff's office said Diffenderfer was taken to the hospital after sustaining "non-life threatening injuries." Additional details about the nature of her injuries, or an update on her condition, were not provided.

Brien, who has been with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office since November 2013, was not injured.

RELATED: Woman, 44, Dies After Becoming Stuck in Bread Machine: 'The Best Mother a Girl Could Have'

The investigation by the agency's Major Accident Investigation Team into the deputy-involved pedestrian crash is ongoing.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they had no new updates to share when reached by PEOPLE for comment on Thursday afternoon.

