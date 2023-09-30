Woman Sues Disney Over 'Painful Wedgie,' 'Vaginal Lacerations' After Riding Waterslide

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” was anything but for one woman in Florida, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Disney World had yet to use that slogan on its resort gates when Emma McGuinness visited the Typhoon Lagoon park in 2019. But the tagline “Where Dreams Come True” proved just as questionable when, McGuinness’ suit claims, she suffered “severe” injuries on the Humunga Kowabunga slide.

McGuinness was celebrating her 30th birthday with a ride on the aquatic attraction, a 5-story drop into a pool, when “she became airborne, and she was slammed downward against The Slide,” according to the complaint, which was obtained by Law & Crime.

The suit said that her clothing was “forced between her legs” in a “painful wedgie,” and that water was “violently forced” insider her. The pain continued after landing in the pool and, “as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs,” according to the complaint.

McGuinness was hospitalized for “permanent bodily injury” and “vaginal lacerations,” it added. The complaint further stated that her bowel protruded “through her abdominal wall” in a hernia.

Emma McGuinness, accusing Disney of negligence, seeks $50,000 in damages.

Filed by attorney Alan Wagner on behalf of McGuinness and her husband, the complaint accuses Disney of negligence, alleging that it “does not warn women of their increased risk of injury” from the 214-foot ride.

“Because of their particular anatomy, the risk of injury [for a woman] … is far greater than it is for a man,” stated the complaint, which seeks $50,000 in damages.

On its website, Disney World calls the Humunga Kowabunga “the ride of your life,” promising to give visitors a “surprise ending.”

Disney representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

