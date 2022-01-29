Woman struck and killed on 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles

The interchange of the 101 and 10 freeways in downtown Los Angeles in April 2020. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A 29-year-old woman died early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. The woman had fallen from a party bus onto the freeway before being struck by the vehicle, KCBS-TV reported.

The California Highway Patrol received a call just before 3 a.m. reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the freeway south of Alameda Street, the CHP said in a statement.

The woman, who was not identified, appeared to have been struck in the northbound lanes, the CHP said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman was not injured and remained at the scene after the collision, according to the CHP, which is investigating the incident.

No other information was available.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.