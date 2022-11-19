Woman Stolen from Biological Family at Birth Meets Sibling for First Time: 'This Is Definitely My Sister!'

stollen at birth rollout

An organization founded by a man who was stolen from his mother just minutes after his birth in Chile is helping reunite similar families.

One of those people is Sara Rosenblatt, a 43-year-old from North Carolina who had been adopted by a Jewish family near Washington D.C. seven months after she was born in Chile. While Rosenblatt had known she had relatives in Chile, including a sister, she grew up believing she had been voluntarily placed for adoption.

"I remember at very young age already having questions for my family, mostly my mother," Rosenblatt tells PEOPLE for a story in this week's issue. "She was the person that I always went to."

"I understood while growing up that there was going to be some extra understanding when it came to my identity," she continues, adding that she realized early on that she looked different from the rest of her adoptive family.

But Rosenblatt's questions about her identity were eventually answered this year, when her adoptive brother sent her a story about Chilean babies who were taken from their parents after birth.

RELATED: Twins Stolen at Birth Reunite with Biological Mom Who 'Never Forgot About Us' — and Fought to Find Them

stollen at birth rollout

Sara Rosenblatt after being adopted

"You always wonder if there's more to [your story], like an iceberg," she continues. "There's surface information, but you always wonder if there's more."

Soon, Rosenblatt — a mother of two — connected with a Chilean nonprofit and a group founded by Texas firefighter Tyler Graf called Connecting Roots. With his help, and MyHeritage DNA kits that confirmed a match, Rosenblatt found her biological sister and mother earlier this year.

And when Rosenblatt met her biological sister Rosa in Chile in May, the connection was instant.

"Looking at each other, we were like, 'This is definitely my sister!'" says Rosenblatt.

Graf, 39, had discovered that he, too, had been stolen at birth after he was born in Temuco, Chile, in 1983. His biological mother was told that he had died soon after he was born. Decades later they reunited with the help of some of Graf's Chilean firefighter friends and two Chilean nonprofits.

Story continues

For more on Rosenblatt and Graf, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Rosenblatt and Graf were among the estimated 8,000 to 20,000 babies taken from mostly poor mothers in Chile and placed with families in North America, Europe and beyond, through an illegal adoption network — a policy orchestrated by the Gen. Augusto Pinochet regime in the '70s and '80s in an attempt to reduce poverty.

"I wondered if my biological mother had thought that I was dead this whole time," Rosenblatt recalls.

RELATED: Mom Says Daughter Is 'Whole Now' After Meeting Chilean Birth Mother from Whom She Was Stolen

For Rosenblatt, the reunion has proved to be life-changing.

"I realized when I was an adult and a mother that I covered up a lot of wounds that I probably should have explored more," she says. "I've been through therapy. I go to a therapist as an adult and had a therapist as a child. It's really been about healing for myself."

"It's been really validating to go through this process, though," she adds. "It's a process that I have to go through, but I'm not alone in it."