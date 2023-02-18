Woman standing in bike lane struck and killed by NYPD cruiser in Queens

A woman was killed Friday in New York City after being hit by a police SUV in Queens, authorities said.

In the moments before the fatal accident, a police SUV collided with another vehicle on the road in the Far Rockaway neighborhood in Queens.

After the police SUV collided with the other car, the force of the crash made it go toward the sidewalk and bike lane, where it struck a 52-year-old woman who was standing there, police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, according to police.

A spokesperson for NYPD confirmed to USA TODAY on Saturday that the pedestrian was deceased.

The collision between the two vehicles happened when the police SUV, which had its emergency lights on, tried to pass a car on the left and the car turned in front of the police vehicle.

Four police officers who were in the NYPD vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident, police said. They were taken to a local hospital.

The person driving the civilian vehicle was not hurt, police said.

Leading up to Friday's crash, police in the SUV had been responding to an emergency call from another NYPD officer.

Authorities were still investigating the crash as of Saturday.

Crash comes after multi-injury NYPD crash last year

Friday's crash comes after 10 people were injured in October when a police cruiser jumped a curb and struck several pedestrians in the Bronx.

Two children, ages 5 and 2, were among the injured, police said.

Friday's car crash and the one in October both occurred after a police vehicle tried to pass a civilian vehicle on the left, police said.

Police had been responding to a report of a stolen vehicle at the time of the October accident, police patrol chief Jeffrey Maddrey said at the time.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYPD vehicle strikes, kills woman pedestrian in Queens