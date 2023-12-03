Woman stabbed then dumped in pasture is found alive, Texas cops say. Man arrested

A Texas man is accused of slashing a woman’s throat, wrapping her in plastic and dumping her in a pasture — all while wearing an ankle monitor, officials say.

Roger Gonzalez, 31, of San Antonio, was arrested the morning of Saturday, Dec. 2, by San Antonio police and Atascosa County sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

In addition to cutting the woman’s throat, investigators say Gonzalez stabbed and beat her, the sheriff’s office said.

“She was left for dead rolled up in plastic in a pasture” near the city of Poteet, roughly 30 miles south of San Antonio, according to investigators.

Despite serious injuries, the woman survived and was found by the side of a road at about 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation was launched and authorities arrested Gonzalez on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, investigators said, adding that he was wearing an ankle monitor during the assault.

He was booked into the Atascosa County Jail and his bond was set at $40,000, the release said.

The woman is hospitalized in San Antonio in “serious but stable condition,” according to officials.

