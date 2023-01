Toronto police say they were called to the area of Spadina and Sussex Avenues around 2 p.m. for a stabbing. A suspect was arrested on scene, police said in a tweet. (Canadian Press - image credit)

A woman in her 20s has been stabbed multiple times on a Toronto streetcar, police say.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Spadina and Sussex avenues around 2 p.m.

A suspect was arrested on scene, police said in a tweet.

It's unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The woman has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.