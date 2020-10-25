Woman stabbed at Enfield bus stop 'after refusing man's sexual advances'

Police were called to reports that multiple people had been stabbed in Plymouth: Getty Images

A woman was stabbed after refusing a man's sexual advances as she waited for a bus, police said.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which took place at about 6.50am on October 8 in Smeaton Road, Enfield.

The 24-year-old victim was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a man who made sexual suggestions. When she refused the suspect stabbed her before leaving the the bus stop.

The injured woman was taken to an east London hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Constable John-Paul Nwodo said: "I am keen to to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or saw a male behaving suspiciously in the area. If you think you know something, no matter how small a detail, please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 1074/8Oct.

To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

:: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 8 October and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.