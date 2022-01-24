Woman stabbed to death and man killed after being hit by car in west London

A woman has been stabbed to death and a man killed after being hit by a car in west London.

The Metropolitan Police said it had launched “an urgent investigation” after the horror in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale at around 9am on Monday.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing, and when they got to the scene also found a man who had been hit by a car.

Ambulance crews were called as well as London Fire Brigade, who freed the man as he was trapped under the vehicle, but both victims were declared dead at the scene.

Metropolitan Police officers at the scene on Chippenham Road, Maida Vale, west London, where a woman has been stabbed to death and a man killed after being hit by a car (Aaron Chown/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Smithson said: “This morning an incredibly serious incident has unfolded in the Westminster area which has seen two people pronounced dead.

“Our officers are on scene and are working to establish exactly what has happened.

“As soon as we have more information will keep the public updated but for now we must avoid speculation and allow investigators to do their work.

“What I can say at this time is that the incident is contained and we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the community.

“We have spoken to a number of people already but anyone else who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help us, is urged to make contact immediately.”

Police are working to inform their families, and said that post-mortem examinations will be arranged.

Forensic tents (left) at the scene in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale (Aaron Chown/PA)

A spokeswoman for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.02am to reports of an incident on Chippenham Road, W9.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including two ambulance crews, two clinical team leaders, an advanced paramedic, two tactical response units, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team.

“We also dispatched by road London’s Air Ambulance.

“Despite our medics’ efforts, two people died at the scene.”

Witnesses can call police on 101 quoting the reference 1496/24jan, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.