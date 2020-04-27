Woman spit in officer's face during arrest, said she had COVID-19: RCMP

Police say one of two women they arrested for allegedly driving while impaired spit in the face of an officer and claimed she had COVID-19.

The RCMP say the two separate incidents happened Friday in Nain.

The first happened at 5 p.m., after police got a report that someone was driving a snowmobile while impaired. Police say the 42-year-old woman was "highly intoxicated," and a breath test showed a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. She has been charged with impaired driving.

A similar report was called in around 10 p.m. Police say a 52-year-old woman, also driving a snowmobile, failed a breath test. During the arrest, according to the RCMP, she "spit and coughed directly in the officer's face and threatened that she was infected by COVID-19."

She was charged with impaired driving and assaulting a police officer.

Both had their licences suspended and are due in court at a later date, police said.

